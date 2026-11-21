Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando prepare for their Palm Springs wedding with detailed menu reveals from Lily-Rose Purcell, shedding light on their June 2026 ceremony plans.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are in the midst of preparations for their highly anticipated wedding in Palm Springs, California, with recent sightings and social media posts confirming the couple's intent to marry. Tish Cyrus, the 59-year-old mother of the pop star, was observed arriving at the rumored venue on a Saturday, dressed in a white long-sleeved blouse, blue jeans, a hat, and large designer sunglasses as she attempted to maintain a low profile. The 33-year-old Flowers hitmaker and her 28-year-old musician partner have been together since meeting on a blind date set up by friends in November 2021, though the exact date and venue of the ceremony remain officially under wraps according to reports from TMZ on Sunday.

Rehearsal Dinner Menu Highlights

The details of the upcoming nuptials began to emerge through a series of Instagram stories posted by Lily-Rose Purcell, the 23-year-old daughter of Tish Cyrus' actor husband, Dominic Purcell. On Friday night, Lily-Rose shared images from the wedding rehearsal dinner, showcasing elegant table settings, an espresso martini, and the specific menu for the event. The menu featured the initials M+M and the date 11.20.26 at the very top, presumably indicating the wedding date as November 20, 2026, for Miley and Maxx. The three-course dinner served to the couple's nearest and dearest included a sherry cappuccino, potato pave in brown butter, and a pear and burrata mille-feuille with candied pecans and a lavender vinaigrette for the first course.

Also read Miley Cyrus to Wed Maxx Morando This Weekend

Stakeholder Reactions and Family Dynamics

Tish Cyrus, who has been a steady presence in Miley's life, was noted to be navigating personal challenges while supporting her daughter's big day, specifically the recent loss of her godmother Dolly Parton. The family dynamic is further enriched by the involvement of the Purcell family, with Lily-Rose taking the lead in sharing exclusive glimpses of the celebration. Dominic Purcell, Tish's husband and Lily-Rose's father, is part of this extended family circle that is closely involved in the proceedings. The wedding is being reported to take place in Palm Springs, a location that has become synonymous with celebrity events and private celebrations. The couple's relationship has been open about its evolution, with Miley previously discussing how their connection has deepened over six years of being together.

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Wedding Anxiety and Personal Insights

Miley Cyrus has been candid about the pre-wedding anxiety that often accompanies such a significant life milestone, including fears of developing 'the ick' after marrying Maxx Morando. In a September Apple Music chat with Zane Lowe, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker revealed her concerns about getting 'the ick' once married, to which Maxx responded that it is a feeling for fifth graders. Despite this playful banter, Miley admitted that Maxx did something that briefly gave her the ick, leading to a humorous but honest conversation about their relationship dynamics. Maxx, who plays drums for the band Liily, has been a supportive partner through Miley's public discussions of their love story, which began with a blind date that Miley described as a low-stakes encounter where the worst outcome was simply leaving.

Future Ceremonial Plans and Public Interest

As the date of November 20, 2026, approaches, public interest in the wedding continues to grow, with fans and media alike eager for more details about the event. The menu choices, ranging from a main course of filet mignon with market fresh vegetables and Pommes Anna alongside a mini lobster roll, to a dessert of molten chocolate caramel lava cake, hazelnut crème brûlée, and raspberry sorbet, reflect the high standards and attention to detail the couple is applying to their special day. The involvement of Lily-Rose Purcell in sharing these moments has provided a unique glimpse into the private preparations, bridging the gap between celebrity gossip and personal celebration. The wedding in Palm Springs is expected to be a significant event in the lives of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando, marking a new chapter in their six-year relationship.