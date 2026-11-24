Miley Cyrus parents Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus attended the Sunday wedding of Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, signaling family unity after years of personal rifts and high-profile separations.

Miley Cyrus married Maxx Morando on Saturday in Palm Springs, California, bringing together her parents, Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus, for a unified family celebration following their 2023 divorce. The couple tied the knot on Sunday, November 21, 2026, marking the culmination of a weekend event that emphasized reconciliation and familial love over previous public tensions.

Billy Ray Cyrus, 65, was photographed on Monday in Beverly Hills, California, reflecting on the nuptials with a focus on the enduring nature of the union. The actor and singer described the ceremony as beautiful and expressed confidence that the love shared by the couple would last forever, highlighting the emotional significance of the day for his family unit.

Also read Miley Cyrus Weds Maxx Morando as Billy Ray Cyrus Celebrates

Family Reconciliation Efforts

Elizabeth Hurley, 61, who attended the ceremony alongside Billy Ray, was credited by sources with helping to repair the relationship between the singer and her father. An insider revealed that Hurley played a pivotal role in smoothing over a yearslong rift between Miley and Billy Ray, ensuring that both parties could participate in the joyous occasion without past grievances resurfacing.

The effort to reunite the family was described as moving, with sources noting that seeing Miley's family come together in one room was a special moment. The focus was placed on making Miley feel loved and ensuring she had a magical wedding day, with everyone being friendly and setting aside any prior hard feelings during the celebration.

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Tish Cyrus and Dominic Purcell

Tish Cyrus, 59, was also spotted in Los Angeles on Monday, accompanied by her husband, Dominic Purcell, 56. The Australian actor, who exchanged vows with Tish in 2023, was seen grabbing coffee with Tish after the desert weekend wedding. They appeared relaxed and united, with Tish wearing a charcoal two-piece knit lounge set and Purcell in a black hooded sweatshirt with green sweatpants.

Tish had shared images of the couple at the nuptials on Instagram on Sunday, captioning a photo with the date of the wedding, M+M 11-21-26. The couple had attended the event at the Frank Sinatra Twin Palms Estate, where they witnessed the union of their daughter and her partner in an intimate and celebratory setting.

Billy Ray Cyrus Social Media Posts

Billy Ray Cyrus took to the social media platform X on Monday to share a series of images from the weekend, along with birthday wishes for Miley, who turned 34 on Monday. He expressed his pride in his daughter, describing her as his little girl who married the love of her life, and welcomed Maxx to the family with honor and excitement.

In his posts, Billy Ray emphasized the beauty of having all his family together, united by love. He described the feeling of the day as indescribable and expressed his pride in Miley, stating that she makes him the proudest dad alive. His message to Maxx was one of welcome, celebrating the union of the two as a match made in heaven.

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Wedding Details and Atmosphere

The wedding ceremony took place at the Frank Sinatra Twin Palms Estate, a historic venue that provided a scenic backdrop for the nuptials. The event was characterized by its intimate and familial atmosphere, with guests and family members coming together to celebrate the union of Miley and Maxx in a setting that emphasized love and unity.

The weekend's events were marked by a sense of closure and new beginnings, with the presence of all key family members signaling a step forward in their relationships. The celebration was not only a union of two individuals but also a testament to the resilience of family bonds, with everyone involved contributing to a joyful and harmonious occasion.