Miley Cyrus is set to marry fiancé Maxx Morando in Southern California this weekend. The couple ends a one-year engagement with a private ceremony after years of dating and recent engagement rumors.

Singer Miley Cyrus is preparing to exchange vows with her partner Maxx Morando this weekend. The pair, who have been engaged for one year, are expected to finalize their marriage in Southern California. Recent reports indicate that the nuptials will be a private affair with minimal public detail regarding the specific venue or guest list.

Wedding Details and Engagement Timeline

The union marks the second marriage for Miley Cyrus, who was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth from 2018 until their divorce was finalized in 2020. Her relationship with Maxx Morando began after a blind date in late 2021. The couple celebrated their fourth anniversary as a couple in 2025 and became engaged around December of that same year.

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Morando proposed during a trip to Asia, a moment Cyrus later described as a genuine surprise. Speaking on Good Morning America, the thirty-three-year-old singer admitted that she usually prefers to control every situation. She noted that she had completely surrendered to the moment when Morando got down on one knee. The engagement ring she accepted was a custom piece designed by Jacquie Aiche. It features a cushion-cut diamond set on a fourteen-karat gold band. Reports suggest the ring cost Morando approximately one hundred fifty thousand dollars.

Romance Background and Public Appearances

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando made their official red carpet debut at the Gucci Love Parade runway show in Hollywood on November 2, 2021. Before that public appearance, Cyrus had mentioned Morando in Vogue in September 2021. She referred to him as one of her favorite emerging artists at the time. She was modeling a sustainable clothing collaboration between Morando and Shane Kastl. Later, she enlisted the drummer from the band Liily to co-write and co-produce her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful.

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Last month, Miley Cyrus brought Maxx Morando onstage at the Hollywood Bowl. They performed their song Let's Get Married, which appears on her tenth studio album, Bass Persuades. This performance served as a public hint regarding the upcoming wedding. The Daily Mail has reached out to a representative for Miley Cyrus for an official comment on the wedding plans.

Family Reactions and Public Perception

Insiders report that Miley Cyrus family members are supportive of the union. A source indicated that Morando has ingratiated himself well with Cyrus family, particularly her mother Tish. Tish reportedly knows Morando well and likes him a lot. She believes he is exactly what Miley needs. The source added that the couple complements each other well. Another source stated that Miley is very happy with the match.

Miley Cyrus father Billy Ray also met Morando. According to sources, Billy Ray has known him for a shorter period. However, he reportedly likes him pretty well as well. One insider mentioned that friends are happy because Maxx is a good guy. They noted he is not the usual type of partner she has pursued in the past. The family reportedly sees no drama in the relationship.

Past Conflicts and Personal Growth

Despite the positive family outlook, earlier reports suggested some tension in the relationship. A source told The Daily Mail in October that Miley Cyrus has a power struggle with Maxx Morando. The source described Cyrus as bossy. They stated that Morando puts his foot down in disagreements. Cyrus has also discussed the age gap in their relationship. She is thirty-three years old. Morando is twenty-eight years old.

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In an interview with Harper's Bazaar late last year, Cyrus noted that Morando looks at life differently than she does. She mentioned that he grew up with a laptop. During a British Vogue interview in 2023, she reflected on their first date. She noted the date was blind for her but not for him. She said the worst outcome for her was simply leaving the dinner. She has since expressed that she has undergone drastic growth in the four years since they began dating. She believes she has chosen the right partner to dream big with.