For her wedding after party, Miley Cyrus veered away from traditional white in favor of an all-black ensemble, down to her slingback pumps.

For the after party in Palm Springs, Calif. , Cyrus veered away from traditional white in favor of an all-black ensemble, down to her slingbackin smooth leather.

The silhouette is defined by a flared stiletto heel, an elasticized slingback strap and a pointed toe with a slightly curvaceous, pinched effect. It’s a popular style from Saint Laurent, modeled by other celebrities like Rihanna, Kim Kardashian and Laura Harrier. The Vendome slingback pump is currently offered by Saint Laurent in black glazed leather, soil brown glazed leather and marron glace patent leather iterations for $1,150, elevated by a 4.3-inch heel.

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While Cyrus might have taken her shoes off at some point in favor of enjoying the night in her stocking feet, her Vendome slingback pumps were intended to complement other pieces from Saint Laurent, including sheer tights in nylon and an embroidered long-sleeve minidress in crystals and stretch velvet. The glittering dress featured a high neck and low back.

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Meanwhile, Maxx Morando wore his own Saint Laurent look for the after party including tuxedo pants and a single-breasted tuxedo jacket in grain de poudre; a shirt in poplin cotton with a polka-dot tie in silk satin, and the brand’s Lewis sneakers in grained leather, an ultra low-profile silhouette. Earlier in the day for the wedding ceremony, Cyrus wore a white long-sleeve gown in silk with white kitten heel slingback pumps from Saint Laurent.