Equal parts rock 'n roll and soft and romantic.

is married! The Grammy winner tied the knot with her longtime partner, Maxx Morando, in Palm Springs over the weekend, and in true Cyrus fashion, she put a rock 'n roll twist on For her big day, the bride wore a high-necked, long-sleeved gown from Saint Laurent with a V-back detail.

To better show off the dress, she wore herup and away from her face in a French twist, but not the tight, super-sculpted version you're probably thinking of. Instead, stylist—who frequently works with Cyrus—pulled her hair away from her face, rolled the lengths, and pinned them more loosely for a soft relaxed vibe befitting the singer's uniquely cool, rock 'n roll-slash-Hollywood glam personal style.

Also read Elizabeth Hurley Helps Reunite Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley Cyrus for Wedding

Just the tiniest bit of volume at the crown, near the top of the twist, gave the updo a little extra oomph, and a few pieces of hair escaped the twist, which made it feel even more romantic. Cyrus skipped a veil and instead let her dangling earrings shine alongside her wedding hair. The rest of Cyrus's beauty details were equally classic Miley, including softly smoky eyes and a neutral lip, plus either a completely naked or nearly bare nail. She looked exactly likewhich is just what you want on such a monumental occasion, and we have a feeling her romantic loose twist is going on more than a few bridal moodboards as we speak.

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Cyrus and Morando, who is also a musician, were first linked in 2021 and got engaged while on a trip to Japan in late 2025. Their wedding guests were instructed to wear black, which made for a very stylish crowd. Wishing the newlyweds many happy years together and many, many more great hair days too!

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