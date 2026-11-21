Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando wedding details emerge as a rehearsal dinner menu displays the date 11.20.26, confirming their Southern California nuptials plan.

Images from an intimate family gathering have provided the strongest evidence yet that Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are preparing for a wedding ceremony on November 20, 2026. Photographs shared on Instagram by Lily-Rose Purcell display a three-course dinner menu with the specific date 11.20.26 printed at the top, signaling the couple's intended wedding timeline. This reveal comes as fans speculate about the upcoming nuptials of the Flowers hitmaker and the Liily drummer.

Rehearsal Dinner Menu Reveals Wedding Date

The visual proof emerged from stories posted by Lily-Rose Purcell, the daughter of Tish Cyrus and actor Dominic Purcell. She shared multiple snapshots of the table settings, which included elaborate desserts and espresso martinis. The centerpiece of the post was the printed menu for the M+M couple, confirming the 11.20.26 date as a central detail of the event. This explicit numerical clue has intensified public interest in the couple's private plans.

Also read Miley Cyrus to Wed Maxx Morando This Weekend

The culinary selection for the rehearsal dinner was notably sophisticated and extensive. Guests at the intimate family dinner enjoyed a multi-course meal that began with a sherry cappuccino as an appetizer. The first main course featured potato pave cooked in brown butter alongside a pear and burrata mille-feuille. This pastry was garnished with candied pecans and a lavender vinaigrette to complement the flavors.

The main course options for the attendees included filet mignon served with market fresh vegetables and Pommes Anna. Another option presented to the guests was a mini lobster roll, indicating a high-end dining experience for the rehearsal dinner. The dessert course featured molten chocolate caramel lava cake, hazelnut crème brûlée, and raspberry sorbet. These detailed menu items highlight the care taken in planning the pre-wedding celebration.

Advertisement

Couple History and Pre-Wedding Anxiety

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have been together for six years, having met on a blind date in November 2021. The couple was first spotted together at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles during that month. Cyrus described the initial meeting as a blind date for herself but one that was not entirely blind for Morando, who plays drums for the band Liily. They have since grown closer, sharing their relationship journey with the public.

During a June 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus revealed details about their early interactions. She noted that the worst-case scenario for the date was simply leaving, showing her initial cautious approach. The conversation highlighted their comfortable dynamic, which has evolved over years of dating. Their relationship has remained steady despite public scrutiny and the couple's busy careers in music.

Pre-wedding anxiety has been a topic of conversation for Cyrus regarding her engagement to Maxx Morando. She admitted to Zane Lowe during an Apple Music chat that she worried about getting the ick after marrying. This fear of losing attraction or comfort led to open discussions with her fiancé about their future together. The couple addressed these concerns with humor and honesty in recent interviews.

Cyrus shared a anecdote about a moment when Morando did something that initially gave her the ick, though she laughed about it later. She explained that they discussed how to handle such feelings, with Morando suggesting they simply move on. This openness about relationship dynamics demonstrates their maturity as they approach marriage. They have learned to navigate potential conflicts with humor and understanding.

Advertisement

Wedding Plans and Future Steps

Reports indicate that Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are planning to tie the knot in Southern California. The exact venue and final date details remain under wraps according to TMZ, despite the menu clue. The couple got engaged late last year, and this rehearsal dinner suggests preparations are in full swing. Fans continue to await official confirmation of the wedding location and guest list.

The couple has been open about their love for each other despite the anxieties that come with marriage. Cyrus acknowledged that she can get stinky when not in charge, while Morando finds her bratty behavior irksome. These small quirks are part of their dynamic, which they have navigated for six years. Their mutual acceptance of each other's flaws strengthens their bond before the wedding.

The revelation of the 11.20.26 date on the rehearsal dinner menu marks a significant moment for fans following their relationship. While the ceremony details are still being kept private, the menu provides a concrete piece of evidence for the anticipated event. The couple's journey from a blind date to a wedding has been marked by growth and honesty. As they prepare for the big day, the focus remains on their commitment to each other.