Miley Cyrus wed drummer Maxx Morando in a surprise ceremony in Kyoto, Japan. The couple, who met in 2021, share a private relationship approved by her family.

Miley Cyrus has married drummer Maxx Morando in a stunning private ceremony in California. The singer appeared in a white long-sleeve bridal gown featuring a dramatic open back, while Morando, 27, wore a classic black tuxedo for the occasion. The couple tied the knot after surprising fans and the public with their union.

Couples Surprise Wedding Ceremony Details

The pair, who met on a blind date in 2021, finally exchanged vows in a location that held significant personal meaning. Their relationship has been characterized by privacy and healthiness, with insiders noting that Morando completely changed Miley Cyrus' perspective on marriage. She had previously stated she never thought she would marry again following her divorce from Liam Hemsworth, which occurred between 2018 and 2020.

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Secret Proposal in Kyoto Japan Unveiled

Before the wedding, Morando revealed the story of his proposal, which took place in Kyoto, Japan. Both musicians had wanted to visit the country for a long time, and neither had been there previously. Morando admitted he had to be very sneaky to keep the engagement a secret from his partner, who was less discreet about her suspicions. The couple visited Tokyo first before heading to their final destination.

On the last day of their trip, Morando convinced Cyrus to take an innocent walk around their hotel grounds. They crossed a plank in a small outer garden despite a sign prohibiting such crossings. They entered a beautiful Japanese forest area that was a dead end, where Cyrus was taking videos with her back turned. Morando tapped her on the shoulder and got down on one knee to propose.

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Family Approval and Relationship History

Maxx Morando has successfully won over Miley Cyrus' family, particularly her mother, Tish Cyrus. A source confirmed that Tish adores him and believes the couple complements each other perfectly. Morando spends a significant amount of time with the Cyrus family, further solidifying his place within their close-knit circle. This acceptance marks a shift from Miley's previous hesitation regarding marriage.

The couple's public journey began in earnest when they were spotted dancing together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special in January 2022. During this event, the Grammy winner performed a song titled "You," which many fans interpreted as a dedication to her growing romance with Morando. Their relationship has evolved from a secret connection to a celebrated marriage.

Future Implications for the Musicians

This marriage marks a new chapter for both artists. Miley Cyrus, known for her dynamic career and personal evolution, has found a partner who supports her private life. Maxx Morando's background as a musician complements hers, as evidenced by their shared experiences at major events. The couple continues to maintain a low profile regarding their personal details.

Speculation about the song "You" from 2018 to 2020 hinted at her readiness for new relationships. Now, with Morando by her side, she has embraced a life she previously thought was no longer in the cards. The family's endorsement ensures a supportive environment for their future endeavors together.