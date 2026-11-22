Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando wed in Palm Springs on Saturday. The couple held a secret ceremony with close friends and family, marking the end of their six-year relationship.

Pop superstar Miley Cyrus has officially married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony held in Palm Springs, California. The wedding took place on a Saturday evening, confirming reports that the couple exchanged vows in a private setting surrounded by their closest friends and family members. Entertainment Tonight confirmed the union, noting that the pair had successfully kept the details of the event under wraps until the day of the celebration.

Couple Weds In Private Palm Springs Setting

Miley Cyrus, who is thirty-three years old, and Maxx Morando, twenty-eight, tied the knot without any prior public announcement of the date or location. The secrecy surrounding the event was maintained by the couple, who did not release any invitations or official statements before the ceremony began. The surprise nature of the wedding was highlighted by the sudden arrival of key family members and friends at the venue on the day of the event.

Also read Miley Cyrus to Wed Maxx Morando This Weekend

Family And Friends Attend Exclusive Wedding

Clues to the upcoming nuptials emerged through social media activity from close relatives. Miley Cyrus stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, posted images from the wedding rehearsal dinner on her Instagram Story on the Friday night before the ceremony. On Saturday morning, Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus, and her stepfather, Dominic Purcell, were spotted arriving at the venue dressed in stylish black attire. Elizabeth Hurley, who is currently dating Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, also attended the ceremony wearing a glittering black dress and a fuzzy coverup.

Relationship History And Public Reactions

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando began dating in November 2021 after meeting on a blind date arranged by mutual friends. The couple was first publicly spotted together at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles. In a 2023 interview with British Vogue, Cyrus explained that the date was blind only for her. She stated that she was prepared to leave if the meeting went poorly but ultimately felt a strong connection with Morando.

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Wedding Anxiety And Relationship Dynamics

Despite their long-term commitment, Cyrus admitted to experiencing significant pre-wedding anxiety. She discussed her fears of getting the "ick" after marrying Morando, a feeling of sudden repulsion or doubt. During an Apple Music chat with Zane Lowe, Cyrus revealed that she questioned the decision right before the wedding. Morando reassured her that such feelings should not dictate the future of their marriage, noting that the "ick" is something one should deal with and move past.

Couple Discusses Marriage And Future Plans

Cyrus has shared insights into their relationship dynamics, describing their marriage as a partnership rather than a hierarchical structure. She noted that she does not always need to be in charge and finds relief in sharing decision-making responsibilities. The star has previously been in a high-profile, on-and-off relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth for approximately ten years. This union with Maxx Morando marks a new chapter in her personal life, following their six-year courtship and recent wedding celebrations in California.