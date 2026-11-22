Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando exchanged vows on November 21 in California, marking the start of their marriage after five years together and a strong professional partnership.

Miley Cyrus has officially married musician Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony held in Palm Springs, California, concluding a five-year romantic journey. The Grammy-winning pop star, age 33, and the drummer, age 28, exchanged vows on Saturday, Nov. 21, at a private residence with historical significance in the desert resort city.

The couple celebrated their union at a location formerly owned by the legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra. The ceremony took place beside a swimming pool and beneath an arch decorated with white flowers, creating a serene and exclusive atmosphere for the event. This private gathering marks a significant milestone for the couple, who have been together since 2021 and publicly confirmed their engagement in December 2025.

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Wedding Details and Family Presence

Newsweek contacted representatives for Maxx Morando via email on Sunday to request further comment regarding the ceremony. The wedding was attended by close family members from both sides, including a notable appearance by Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus. His presence at the event was particularly significant given the history of family tensions reported between him and his daughter in previous years.

The choice of venue added a layer of glamour and history to the occasion, leveraging the prestige associated with Frank Sinatra's former home. The intimate setting allowed the couple to celebrate with their inner circle, focusing on personal connection rather than public spectacle. This aligns with Morando's general demeanor, as he has largely stayed out of the celebrity spotlight despite his high-profile relationship.

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Maxx Morando's Music Career and Bands

Maxx Morando, born in 1998 in Los Angeles, California, is an established drummer, songwriter, and record producer. He began developing his musical skills as a child, attending the School of Rock program in Hollywood. During this time, he met musicians who would eventually form the punk-rock band the Regrettes. Morando played drums for the group between 2015 and 2018, contributing to their energetic punk-influenced sound.

The Regrettes, fronted by Lydia Night, released their debut studio album, Feel Your Feelings Fool!, in 2017. The band gained visibility through television appearances, including a performance on Conan. After leaving the group, Morando became a member of Liily, an alternative-rock band formed with childhood friends. Liily released its debut EP, I Can Fool Anybody in This Town, in 2019, followed by its debut album, TV or Not TV, in 2021.

Professional Collaboration with Miley Cyrus

Morando has established himself as a key creative partner for Miley Cyrus, collaborating on major projects. His contributions to her music include work on her 2023 album, Endless Summer Vacation. He co-wrote and produced the track Handstand and co-produced Violet Chemistry, helping shape the record that featured her Grammy-winning hit Flowers.

The professional partnership continued with Cyrus' 2025 album, Something Beautiful, further cementing their bond both personally and creatively. Morando has also written and produced music for other artists while continuing to tour with Liily. His ability to move between alternative rock and mainstream pop production has made him a versatile and sought-after figure in the music industry.

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History of the Relationship

Cyrus and Morando first met in 2021 after being introduced on a blind date arranged through a mutual connection. Cyrus discussed their introduction in a 2023 interview published in British Vogue's June edition. She noted that the date was blind for her but not for him. The pair were photographed together at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles in November 2021, which prompted initial speculation about their romantic connection.

The relationship was publicly confirmed in early 2022. By April 2022, the couple appeared together at public events and music-industry gatherings. Their relationship also developed a professional dimension, with Morando and Liily appearing on Cyrus' NBC New Year's Eve television special in 2022. In a November 2024 Harper's Bazaar interview, Cyrus described Morando as someone very similar to her, emphasizing that they do not take life too seriously.

Cyrus has spoken about the importance of maintaining her own identity within the relationship. She noted that working with someone she loved was nothing new, having previously collaborated with her father and former husband. She described Morando as a significant source of inspiration. Additionally, Morando has explored fashion design, collaborating with designer Shane Kastl on an outfit worn by Cyrus in 2021, further demonstrating his broad creative interests beyond drumming and production.