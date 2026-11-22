Miley Cyrus wed musician Maxx Morando in Palm Springs on November 21. The couple exchanged vows before family and friends in an intimate ceremony.

Miley Cyrus and her musician husband Maxx Morando exchanged marriage vows in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21. The intimate ceremony was attended by close family and friends, including Elizabeth Hurley, who joined Miley's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to witness the union. The event marked a significant personal milestone for the pop star, who has been open about her relationship journey in recent years.

Cyrus wore an all-white, low-back dress while her groom, Morando, chose a traditional tuxedo for the occasion. During the ceremony, Cyrus told Morando, Before I met you I was lost, and, in finding you, I found myself. She expressed her excitement for their future together, stating that creating music with him is her favorite activity. Cyrus also shared her hopes for their future family, noting, I can not wait to make a baby! I hope our baby has your hair, but mostly I hope that it has your sweet spirit.

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Morando responded with his own commitments, telling his new bride, I am going to be the husband who makes you feel safe and supported. I want to show up for you and our family everyday. I am a better version of myself because of you. The couple met on a blind date in 2021, and their relationship gained wider public attention in January 2022 when they were spotted dancing together at Miley's New Year's Eve Party special. During that event, Cyrus performed a song titled You, which fans widely believed was dedicated to Morando.

The wedding was attended by several high-profile figures from the entertainment industry. Grammy winner Miley Cyrus was joined by supermodel Elizabeth Hurley and Billy Ray Cyrus. Rumors of a potential engagement between Billy Ray Cyrus and Hurley continue to swirl, adding to the star-studded nature of the event. The presence of Hurley at the ceremony highlighted the close ties between the Cyrus family and their inner circle of celebrity friends.

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The newlyweds selected Wayne Coyne, the lead singer of the rock band Flaming Lips, to officiate their nuptials. Coyne has a long-standing professional relationship with Cyrus, having frequently collaborated on her music projects over the years. Their partnership includes work on her 2015 album, Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz, which solidified her transition into a more experimental sound. The choice of Coyne reflected the couple's deep ties to the music industry and their shared history of creative collaboration.

The ceremony took place in the picturesque setting of Palm Springs, providing a private and serene backdrop for the couple's union. The event was kept relatively low-key, with only a select group of guests in attendance. This approach allowed Cyrus and Morando to celebrate their love in a meaningful and personal way, away from the intense scrutiny of the public eye. The couple has maintained a relatively private life since their relationship began, focusing on their music and personal growth.

The wedding marks a new chapter for both Cyrus and Morando, who have built a strong partnership both personally and professionally. Their shared passion for music has been a central theme in their relationship, with Cyrus frequently citing Morando as a key influence on her artistic direction. The couple's decision to have Coyne officiate the ceremony underscores the importance of music and art in their lives.

As the newlyweds begin their married life, fans and followers continue to celebrate their union on social media. The wedding vows exchanged between Cyrus and Morando have resonated with many, highlighting the depth of their connection and their commitment to supporting each other. The event serves as a testament to the enduring power of love and partnership, both in the public and private spheres.

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The presence of industry heavyweights like Wayne Coyne and Elizabeth Hurley at the ceremony further cemented the couple's status within the entertainment world. Their attendance demonstrated the respect and admiration that their peers hold for the couple. The wedding was a celebration not just of love, but of creativity, friendship, and shared history.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's marriage represents a significant moment in the lives of both individuals. Their journey from meeting on a blind date in 2021 to exchanging vows in Palm Springs has been a testament to the strength of their bond. The couple's commitment to each other, both in their personal and professional lives, has been a source of inspiration for many. As they look to the future, their fans remain eager to see what new projects and milestones they will achieve together.