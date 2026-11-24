Miley Cyrus wed drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony on Saturday. The union marks a new chapter following her turbulent past relationships with Liam Hemsworth and others.

Miley Cyrus has officially united in marriage with drummer Maxx Morando in a private ceremony held on Saturday in Palm Springs, California. The 34-year-old singer tied the knot with the 28-year-old musician, concluding a highly publicized romantic journey that has spanned over two decades of high-profile relationships. This intimate wedding celebration marks a definitive new chapter for the pop star, who has been open about her personal growth through previous heartaches and public breakups.

Intimate Wedding Ceremony In California

The couple exchanged vows in a setting that prioritized privacy and intimacy over a large-scale public spectacle. Friends and close family were in attendance for the event that took place in the desert resort city of Palm Springs. The union brings together two artists who share a deep bond rooted in music and mutual respect. This marriage follows years of speculation regarding Miley Cyrus's romantic life and her eventual decision to settle down with Maxx Morando.

Also read Miley Cyrus marries rock drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate Palm Springs wedding

Past Relationships With Disney Star Nick Jonas

Miley Cyrus first entered the public eye regarding romance with fellow Disney Channel star Nick Jonas. The pair officially met in June 2006 when both were just 13 years old. Their relationship developed during a period when Jonas Brothers member Nick opened for Miley during her Best Of Both Worlds tour between 2007 and 2008. The romance lasted for more than a year and a half before the two went their separate ways. This early love story directly inspired Miley's 2008 hit song 7 Things, which detailed the pain of their breakup.

In a 2008 Seventeen cover story featured in People, Miley Cyrus reflected on her dynamic with Nick. She recalled that he approached her by saying he thought she was beautiful and really liked her. She admitted that for two years he was basically her 24/7 companion. However, she noted that it was really hard to keep the relationship secret from the public. They were arguing a lot, and she stated that it really wasn't fun during those final months. More recently, while promoting her album Something Beautiful on the Every Single Album podcast, she discussed her 2009 book Miles To Go.

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She revealed that while working with editors, she told them Nick was an a**hole because he dumped her. The editors convinced her to soften the language, suggesting they say he was not a very nice boy. Last year, Miley made a rare comment about her ex while acknowledging that Nick is now married to Priyanka Chopra Jonas. They share a four-year-old daughter named Malti Marie. Miley stated that they are all moving on and that everything is good in the world, referencing the portmanteau Niley for life with a sense of closure.

Dating Justin Gaston During Teen Years

Following her high-profile romance with Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus dated Justin Gaston. She met Justin when he was a contestant on the show Nashville Star, which was hosted by her father Billy Ray Cyrus. Their relationship drew significant criticism from fans because Miley was 15 years old and about to turn 16, while Justin was 20 years old when they dated. Miley defended the romance in interviews at the time, insisting that she felt happy and had nothing to hide.

The couple remained together for nine months before going their separate ways in June 2009. This breakup preceded one of the most significant relationships of her adult life. After their split, Miley flew to Georgia to begin filming The Last Song. It was during this production that she met Liam Hemsworth, setting the stage for a relationship that would dominate media headlines for years to come.

On Again Off Again Romance With Liam Hemsworth

By the time The Last Song premiered in March 2010, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth were walking red carpets together as a couple. After a few years of dating, the pair announced their engagement in June 2012. However, the relationship faced turbulence, and they called it quits in September 2013. Despite this split, it would not be the last time fans saw the couple together. Their on-off dynamic became a staple of entertainment news throughout the mid-2010s.

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During her initial break with Liam, Miley Cyrus was linked to several other high-profile partners. She was linked to producer Mike Will Made It, as well as Patrick Schwarzenegger, whom she dated in 2014. Patrick reportedly called things off after photos showed Miley taking body shots of a girl in a club. She was also linked to Kiwi model and former Victoria's Secret Angel Stella Maxwell in 2015.

While Stella playfully referred to Miley as my lady in interviews, Miley clarified in an August 2015 cover story with Elle UK that they were not officially exclusive. These relationships occurred during a period of significant personal change for the singer. She later reflected on these experiences on the Call Her Daddy podcast in 2020. She stated that she loves who she is so much right now that if any of those things hadn't had happened, she is not sure that she would have been the same person. This sentiment underscores her belief that past relationships were essential for her growth.

Current Status And Future Plans

Miley Cyrus continues to celebrate her love with Maxx Morando as they navigate married life. The Flowers singer has moved on from her past turbulent relationships to find stability with her new husband. This union represents a fresh start and a commitment to a shared future. The couple's wedding in Palm Springs serves as a testament to Miley's journey from teenage stardom to a mature, grounded adult. Fans and media alike are watching to see how this new chapter unfolds for the music icon.