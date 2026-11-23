Singer Miley Cyrus wed rock drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate Palm Springs ceremony this Saturday. Details of the wedding fashion and their relationship timeline.

Singer Miley Cyrus married rock drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate weekend wedding in Palm Springs, California, according to a post on the singer's Instagram account. The post said Cyrus, 33, and Morando, 28, were wed on Saturday. Photographs show the couple embracing in front of a white backdrop with a palm tree characteristic of the Palm Springs desert in the background, a large dog lying at their feet. In one photo, the couple kisses standing in an aisle of white roses.

Cyrus and Morando Wedding Details

The "Party in the U.S.A." singer wore a long-sleeve silk Saint Laurent gown by Anthony Vaccarello and elegant white silk kitten heels, according to a statement from Saint Laurent. The dress had a low back, and she wore flowers in her hair, which was pulled back into an updo. Morando wore dark, square shades. His single-breasted tuxedo was also made by the French luxury fashion brand. The pair have been together since 2021, meeting after they were set up on a blind date, according to an interview Cyrus gave Vogue in 2023.

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Maxx Morando Proposal Story

Morando proposed to her while the couple were in Japan late last year, he said in a separate interview with Wonderland Magazine. "I could feel my heart pounding" before popping the question, Morando said for a profile in the magazine. The proposal marked a significant milestone in their relationship, which began four years prior. The intimate nature of the ceremony in the desert location reflected the couple's preference for privacy and personal connection.

Relationship Timeline and Background

The couple's journey from a blind date to marriage spans several years of public appearances and private moments. Their connection started in 2021 and has since grown into a committed partnership. The选择在 of Palm Springs for their wedding venue provided a serene backdrop for the celebration, contrasting with the high-profile nature of their careers. The event was documented through select photographs shared on social media, offering fans a glimpse into the special day.

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Fashion and Style Highlights

The fashion choices for the wedding were meticulously curated, with both partners wearing pieces from Saint Laurent. The elegance of the silk gown and tuxedo highlighted the luxury and sophistication of the occasion. The attention to detail, from the white roses to the palm tree backdrop, created a cohesive and memorable aesthetic for the wedding. The choice of an updo with floral accessories added a touch of romance to Cyrus's look, while Morando's dark shades and tuxedo complemented the formal yet intimate vibe.

Public Reaction and Media Coverage

The announcement of the wedding generated significant interest among fans and media outlets. The use of Instagram to share the news allowed for immediate engagement with their global audience. The photographs provided a visual narrative of the ceremony, emphasizing the couple's happiness and the beauty of the setting. The wedding marks a new chapter for both Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando as they embark on their married life together.