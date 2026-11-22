Miley Cyrus wed Maxx Morando in Palm Springs. Billy Ray Cyrus attended with Elizabeth Hurley and son Damian. The couple exchanged vows at a Frank Sinatra estate.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando exchanged vows in an intimate outdoor ceremony held at an estate formerly owned by Frank Sinatra in Palm Springs. The bride, aged 33, wore a long-sleeved white satin gown with a short train while the groom, 28, stood beside her during the celebration.

Wedding Details And Key Attendees

Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips officiated the wedding for the close circle of friends and loved ones in attendance. Miley Cyrus was seen emotional during the exchange of vows, dabbing her eyes at one poignant moment in the proceedings. Her mother, Tish Cyrus, attended wearing a fitted black dress with her hair styled in light waves, accompanied by her husband Dominic Purcell.

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Billy Ray Cyrus arrived at the reception hand in hand with his girlfriend, actress Elizabeth Hurley, and her son Damian. The sixty-one-year-old actress wore a glamorous dress for the occasion while Damian, 24, donned black leather pants and a suit jacket with embroidered details. The group posed for photographs together against a plain backdrop.

Elizabeth Hurley On Blended Family Life

Elizabeth Hurley recently discussed her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus on the Off Air with Jane & Fi podcast. She explained how their blended family dynamic works well now that all children are independent. She noted that she no longer has to manage school runs or juggle the demands of young children.

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The actress opened up about raising her son Damian, whom she welcomed with the late Steve Bing. She reflected on the differences between raising young kids and supporting adult children. Hurley admitted that while she misses being hands-on, she does not miss the chaos of screaming over lost items like tennis rackets.

Recent Rumors And Public Appearances

Public interest in the relationship surged when Hurley posted a photo featuring a large diamond on her ring finger. Her son Damian commented on the post with hearts, sparking engagement rumors among fans and media outlets. Billy Ray Cyrus later shared a selfie with a cryptic caption about fertile ground and seeing dreams come true.

The couple went public with their relationship on Easter in 2025. Representatives for both parties have not yet commented on the engagement rumors or the wedding details. The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for the Cyrus family for additional comment regarding the recent union.