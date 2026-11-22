Miley Cyrus wed drummer Maxx Morando in a Los Angeles ceremony officiated by Wayne Coyne, marking a significant milestone in her life and career following her hit album.

Miley Cyrus and drummer Maxx Morando officially tied the knot in a private ceremony at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on March 23, 2026. The union occurred during the world premiere of Disney+'s Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special, marking a significant milestone in the pop star's personal and professional life. The event drew attention for its intimate setting and the prominent role played by long-time musical collaborator Wayne Coyne of the Flaming Lips.

Wayne Coyne, the iconic frontman of the Flaming Lips, officiated the vows as the couple stood beneath a stunning arch of white flowers. The ceremony was attended by close family and friends, including Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley, creating a warm and supportive atmosphere. Photos published by People magazine captured the emotional depth of the occasion, showing Cyrus wiping away tears during the exchange of vows.

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The bride looked radiant in a long-sleeved white satin gown featuring a high neck, an open back, and a small train. Morando dressed in a classic black suit that complemented the elegant attire. The visual details of the ceremony, including the floral arrangements and the couple's interactions, reflected the deep connection the pair has developed over their years together.

Celebrations began the night before with a rehearsal dinner that set the tone for the wedding day. Instagram photos posted by Cyrus's stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, revealed tables adorned with dark red flowers and small candles. The menu featured a personalized M+M monogram, highlighting the couple's attention to detail and personal touch in the event planning.

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This wedding caps a transformative year for Cyrus, whose relationship with Morando has shifted from the periphery to the center of her professional work. The song Let's Get Married, which Morando co-wrote and co-produced, appears on her tenth studio album, Bass Persuades. The black-and-white music video for the track, directed by Mert Alas, was shot at West Hollywood's Chateau Marmont and featured Morando opposite Cyrus in what many viewed as a dress rehearsal for their real-life union.

The album also achieved significant commercial success, returning Cyrus to the top of the Billboard 200. It debuted at number one on the chart dated October 3 with 61,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate data. This marked her sixth number one album and her first since her previous chart-topping project in 2013, signaling a strong return to form for the artist.

The couple's journey to the altar has been a public evolution since they were first linked in late 2021 after attending a Gucci event together. The pair had been set up on a blind date, a detail Cyrus clarified in a 2023 interview with British Vogue, noting that it was blind for her but not really for him. Their public presence grew when Morando joined Cyrus onstage at the 2024 Grammy Awards, where her song Flowers won record of the year.

Morando proposed in October 2025 in a garden at their hotel in Kyoto, Japan, telling Wonderland magazine he waited until the very last moment to keep it a surprise. The engagement went public in early December 2025 when Cyrus wore the ring to the December 1 premiere of a film project in Los Angeles. This marks Cyrus's second marriage, following her December 2018 wedding to Liam Hemsworth, which ended in separation in August 2019.

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At a press conference for Avatar: Fire and Ash, Cyrus described her relationship with Morando as about starting again. She reflected on the consciousness of a more grown and adult person regarding what she wants this time around. The marriage follows a month after the couple performed Let's Get Married together on the Hollywood Bowl stage, solidifying their union in front of fans and peers alike.