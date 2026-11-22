The lavish nuptials come nearly a year after Page Six confirmed the two were engaged.

The singer and her rocker beau tied the knot in a lavish wedding ceremony held at a private residence in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, Cyrus’ parents, dad Billy Ray and mom Tish, were present for the nuptials alongside their respective partners, Elizabeth Hurley and Dominic Purcell.

The musicians said “I do” at a private residence in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday.in Los Angeles, the “Flowers” singer, 33, brought out Morando, 28, as a special guest. He played drums while she belted out her song “Let’s Get Married” during the encore.

Also read Miley Cyrus to Wed Maxx Morando This Weekend

Page Six was at the show and witnessed the two appearing head over heels while performing the romantic track together. As the song wrapped, Cyrus adorably kissed her fiancé before walking off stage. At one point, she brought out her beau to play drums on her catchy new track “Let’s Get Married. ” “We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto.

I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could,” Morando“We took a walk around the hotel grounds. There was this little outer garden … we walked in, and it was a little dead end, this beautiful Japanese forest-y situation. She was taking videos and was turned away.

That’s when I got on one knee and tapped her on the shoulder. ”At the time, she flashed her engagement ring from Morando on the red carpet at the “Avatar: Fire and Ash” premiere. The sparkler was front and center as Cyrus walked the red carpet for the “Avatar: Fire and Ash” premiere in Los Angeles last December with Morando by her side.

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“Me and Max have been together for four years, and it’s very obvious the drastic amount of growth that I’ve had in those four years … a lot of that is because I have a great partner,” she“You just want to dream the biggest you can, and you want to have someone by your side that always tells you you can do it. ”Morando popped the question to the “Flowers” singer after four years of dating.

Cyrus previously revealed that she started dating the drummer after the two were set up on a blind date.

“We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she recalled, revealing they started dating “a couple of summers” ago at the time.

“I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave. '” In the years since then, the two have supported each other at several high-profile events, where they haven’t been shy about packing on the PDA. They’ve also gushed over their love in various interviews and on social media.

“I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me,” Cyrus said in a“I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me,” she gushed to the Cut.joked to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe in September 2025. “But the No. 1 thing I think that I noticed from the beginning was we talked about the kind of wisdom of a child and just, like, their unknowing is what makes them so brilliant.

That’s what I love about Maxx the most. ” “This part of my life is something I’ve always wanted,” she added of their relationship.

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“And this is what I hope other people get to have, what I have. I don’t know if everybody gets to find their Maxx. ”Last fall, Cyrus expressed in an Apple Music interview that this part of her life is “something always wanted. ”“This is what I hope other people get to have, what I have.

I don’t know if everybody gets to find their Maxx,” added the singer, who is the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus . Welcome to the Page Six Community! Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The musicians said"I do" at a private residence in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday.

At one point, she brought out her beau to play drums on her catchy new track"Let's Get Married.

"At the time, she flashed her engagement ring from Morando on the red carpet at the"Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiere. Morando popped the question to the"Flowers" singer after four years of dating. Cyrus previously revealed that she started dating the drummer after the two were set up on a blind date.

"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she gushed to the Cut. "This is what I hope other people get to have, what I have. I don’t know if everybody gets to find their Maxx," added the singer, who is the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus .