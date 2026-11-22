Miley Cyrus wed drummer Maxx Morando at the Farralone House in Palm Springs, a venue linked to her hit song Flowers and Frank Sinatra.

Miley Cyrus tied the knot with drummer Maxx Morando in an intimate outdoor ceremony held on Saturday at a historic estate in Palm Springs. The 33-year-old singer exchanged vows with the 28-year-old musician in front of close family and friends at the Farralone House, a property with deep connections to both the bride and music history. The wedding marked a significant new chapter for Cyrus, who officially ended her marriage to Liam Hemsworth two years after their 2020 split.

Celebration at the Farralone House in Palm Springs

The choice of venue held deep symbolic weight for the couple, as the Farralone House in Los Angeles served as the filming location for the music video of Cyrus hit single Flowers. Released in January 2023, the track became a global phenomenon, with lyrics recorded in 2022 reflecting on finding self-love after her divorce from Hemsworth. The residence was previously rented by legendary crooner Frank Sinatra for approximately a decade starting in the 1950s, adding a layer of classic Hollywood heritage to the modern nuptials.

Also read Miley Cyrus Shares Sweet Details From Rehearsal Dinner with Maxx Morando

Cyrus and Morando Wedding Attire and Details

Cyrus stunned in a long-sleeved white satin gown featuring a scooped back and a short train, paired with closed-toed white pumps and dangly earrings. She opted out of a traditional veil, choosing instead a chic updo that highlighted her facial features during the emotional ceremony. Morando complemented her look with a classic black tuxedo, white dress shirt, and black tie. The couple stood surrounded by white flowers and large white candles near a swimming pool, with the aisle lined in vibrant blooms.

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Guests and Officiant at the Outdoor Ceremony

Wayne Coyne of the band Flaming Lips, who has collaborated with Cyrus in the past, officiated the wedding ceremony. Guests dressed in an all-black code, sitting on chairs across lush green grass as the couple exchanged vows. Cyrus was seen dabbing her eyes with a tissue during particularly emotional moments of the exchange. The bride's mother, Tish Cyrus, wore a fitted black dress, accompanied by her husband Dominic Purcell in a black suit.

Family Connections and Public Appearances

Notable attendees included Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian, who were seen mingling during the event. Hurley, who is dating Cyrus father Billy Ray Cyrus, wore a glamorous black dress with a thigh-high slit. Damian wore an all-black suit jacket featuring intricate embroidery. The couple later took photographs with loved ones in front of a plain outdoor backdrop, celebrating the union with close friends and family members.