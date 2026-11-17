Miley Cyrus reflects on her final conversations with godmother Dolly Parton following a Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy nomination. The tribute supports pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt.

Miley Cyrus and country music icon Dolly Parton have been nominated for a Best Country Duo/Group Performance Grammy Award. The nomination recognizes their 2026 reinterpretation of Parton's 1977 song Light of a Clear Blue Morning. This collaboration serves as a poignant tribute to Parton, who died at the age of eighty. The pair stands alongside nominees Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah, and Reba McEntire in this category.

Parton received a second Grammy nomination in the same category. This honor is for her duet with the Zac Brown Band titled Butterfly. Cyrus described the dual recognition as a beautiful way to honor Parton's enormous heart. The singer noted that being nominated alongside such accomplished artists was a profound professional and personal achievement for them both.

Also read Dolly Parton Earns Three Posthumous Grammy Nominations

The 2026 version of the inspirational single was released with a specific charitable mission. Proceeds from the track supported pediatric cancer research at Nashville's Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt University. This cause remains deeply close to Parton's heart throughout her decades-long career of philanthropy and community support. The Grammy nomination amplifies the reach of this important health initiative globally.

Cyrus opened up about her final interactions with her godmother during an emotional social media post. She stated that her last conversation with Parton involved her sharing details about the new record. Cyrus mentioned that they discussed music and metamorphosis, themes central to Parton's artistic evolution. This exchange highlights the enduring professional bond and mutual respect between the two legendary performers.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the nomination, Cyrus recalled a personal gift from Parton given a couple of Christmases ago. Parton gifted Cyrus a vinyl copy of her 1977 album New Harvest First Gathering. This album features the original version of Light of a Clear Blue Morning. Cyrus tweeted that she misses Parton calling on big days but feels her presence in every moment. She emphasized that this cover supports a cause close to her godmother's heart.

Cyrus shared deeper reflections on her grief in an August 25 Instagram post. She wrote that the feeling of losing her Aunt Dolly was beyond what she could share publicly. She emphasized that their most sacred moments were private, occurring behind the stage and beneath the glamour. Cyrus stated that Parton would want her to feel the pain, write a song about it, and then continue with strength. She linked her sense of an angel by her side to the butterfly imagery associated with Parton.

Cyrus's sister Noah also paid tribute to their shared godmother shortly after the announcement. Noah Cyrus wrote on Instagram on August 27 that she wanted the first words about Dolly to come from Miley. She expressed that she would always love Dolly and wanted to make her proud. Noah described her heart breaking for the world, Dolly's family, and friends who would miss her deeply.

The tribute continued with mentions of shared memories and the theme of transformation. Noah emphasized that they were in this loss together and would see Dolly in all the most beautiful things. This sentiment aligns with the butterfly imagery often associated with Parton's later albums and her enduring legacy of beauty and strength in the face of adversity.

Cyrus also revealed a rare personal anecdote during an October show at the Hollywood Bowl. She disclosed that she had only ever seen Parton perform live in concert one time in her entire life. That single performance took place at the very same historic Los Angeles area venue. Cyrus recounted spending time backstage and imagining Parton playing the show beside her in a matching costume.

Advertisement

This anecdote highlights the rarity and significance of their live interactions. It contrasts with their frequent studio collaborations and deep personal bond developed over years. Cyrus beamed as she recalled imagining standing right beside Parton on that stage. The memory serves as a testament to the closeness of their relationship beyond the public eye.

The 69th Annual Grammy Awards will air on ABC and Disney+ on Sunday, February 7, 2027. The ceremony will be held at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena. This event marks the next major milestone for Cyrus and Parton's nominated work. The broadcast will provide a global platform for their tribute to pediatric cancer research.

The nominations and subsequent awards ceremony serve as a lasting testament to their artistic partnership. They underscore the charitable efforts that defined much of Parton's later life and Cyrus's recent work. The global audience will witness how their collaboration continues to resonate with fans and critics alike. This recognition blends mourning with celebration of a shared artistic legacy.

Cyrus described having an angel by her side, linking this sentiment to the butterfly imagery. She noted that Parton would want her to feel the pain and then continue on with strength. This perspective guides Cyrus as she navigates her grief and professional success simultaneously. The dual experience has defined a poignant period in her life.

The Recording Academy's announcement on Monday reinforced the strong professional bond between the two artists. It highlighted the enduring impact of their shared musical history and personal connection. Fans and critics alike continue to celebrate their collaborative spirit and charitable initiatives. The Grammy nomination stands as a significant chapter in their ongoing story together.