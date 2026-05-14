Miley Cyrus Defies Fashion Norms with Double Denim at Dior Cruise 2027 Event

Miley Cyrus stunned attendees at the Christian Dior Cruise 2027 show in Los Angeles with a casual Texas tuxedo, while Anya Taylor-Joy and Sabrina Carpenter embraced high-fashion glamour.

The atmosphere at the David Geffen Galleries of LACMA in Los Angeles was electric on Wednesday evening as the fashion world gathered for the highly anticipated Christian Dior Cruise 2027 runway presentation.

While the event was expected to be a showcase of ultimate luxury and high-fashion sophistication, pop sensation Miley Cyrus decided to challenge the status quo with a wardrobe choice that left many spectators stunned. The 33-year-old artist arrived sporting a daringly casual ensemble known as the Texas tuxedo, consisting of double denim that stood in stark contrast to the opulence surrounding her.

Selected by her stylist Bradley Kenneth, the look featured a light-blue chambray shirt left partially unbuttoned, pairing effortlessly with matching denim trousers. To elevate the relaxed aesthetic, Cyrus accessorized with sleek black heels, oversized sunglasses that added an air of mystery, and a minimalist black purse.

Her beauty look was meticulously crafted by hairstylist Cervando Maldonado, who perfected her signature blonde mane, while make-up artist Janice Daoud ensured her complexion was fully contoured and radiant for the flashing lights of the paparazzi. This bold fashion move serves as a precursor to her upcoming milestone on May 22, where she will be inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7011 Hollywood Blvd.

This prestigious honor, marking her as the 2,845th star on the sidewalk, will be celebrated with speeches from fashion icon Donatella Versace and actress Anya Taylor-Joy, highlighting Cyrus's enduring influence in both music and style. In contrast to the casual vibe brought by Cyrus, Anya Taylor-Joy epitomized the essence of the French fashion house as a Dior global brand ambassador.

The actress was a vision of classic glamour, wearing a sophisticated black halter top adorned with a delicate bow detail, which was paired with a matching new look skirt that accentuated her silhouette. Her footwear choice, a pair of peep-toe cha-cha heels, was expertly curated by stylist Ryan Hastings to complete the high-fashion ensemble. Taylor-Joy's signature platinum-blonde hair was styled in flowing locks by Gregory Russell, and her striking wide-set eyes were emphasized by the artistry of Georgie Eisdell.

Adding to the elegance of her evening was the presence of her husband, Malcolm McRae, the frontman of the band More. The couple, who began their relationship in 2021 and have been married for four years, shared a poised and romantic presence throughout the evening. Taylor-Joy's role as a brand ambassador was evident as she took her place in the front row, acting as a focal point for the extravaganza and bridging the gap between cinematic stardom and couture excellence.

Adding another layer of intrigue to the guest list was Sabrina Carpenter, who recently celebrated her 27th birthday. Having previously made headlines for her skin-tight Dior attire at the Met Gala, Carpenter opted for a different approach this time, choosing a roomier yellow flapper-style frock. The dress, selected by stylist Jared Ellner, featured a sheer yet baggy turtleneck design that pushed the boundaries of modesty, as her white lacy bra and panties were clearly visible through the fabric.

This avant-garde choice was complemented by a partial updo coiffed by hairstylist Evanie Frausto and a fully contoured makeup look provided by Carolina Gonzalez. Beyond the women's fashion, the event also saw a surprising appearance by Jeff Goldblum, who also embraced the double denim trend, although his chambray shirt was a significantly darker shade than his jeans. The 73-year-old actor brought his trademark eccentricity to the brown carpet, sharing a playful dance with his wife, Emilie Livingston Goldblum.

The evening was further enriched by social reunions, including Goldblum's meeting with former castmate Bill Pullman, sparking conversations about the next generation of celebrity pairings, such as Lewis Pullman and Kaia Gerber. Together, these diverse style choices transformed the Dior presentation into a fascinating study of personal expression versus brand expectation





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