Miley Cyrus reveals intimate photos from her lavish November 21, 2026 wedding to Maxx Morando in Palm Springs, sharing details about their relationship and guest list.

Pop icon Miley Cyrus and musician Maxx Morando officially began their married life on Saturday, November 21, 2026, with a ceremony held in Palm Springs, California. Just hours after exchanging vows, the couple shared an exclusive glimpse into their nuptials with the public through a series of images posted to Instagram on Sunday morning.

The Wedding Ceremony And Location Details

The intimate yet lavish wedding took place at an estate in Palm Springs that was formerly owned by the legendary singer Frank Sinatra. The outdoor ceremony was officiated by Wayne Coyne, the frontman of the band The Flaming Lips, who has a history of musical collaboration with Cyrus. The bride, aged 33, and the groom, aged 28, said their vows in front of close friends and family members in a setting that blended personal history with modern celebrity allure.

Also read Miley Cyrus Maxx Morando Wedding Date 11.20.26 Revealed in Menu

Guest List And Family Presence

Notable attendees included Cyrus's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and his partner, actress Elizabeth Hurley, who were seen leaving the reception hand in hand. Other distinguished guests in attendance were Jesse Light, Katy Coyne, Jacob Bix, Olivia Rudensky, Shawn Everett, Dr. Amen, Vijat, and Michael Pollack. Cyrus's mother, Tish Cyrus, was also present, captured on camera clapping warmly as she watched the couple walk down the aisle.

Relationship History And Blind Date Origins

Cyrus and Morando's romance began after friends set them up on a blind date, a moment the singer described as blind for her but not for Morando. The pair were first publicly spotted together in November 2021 at the Gucci Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles. Their relationship has spanned approximately six years, a timeline that has seen them navigate public interest and private challenges while building a life together away from the immediate spotlight.

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Pre-Wedding Anxiety And Marriage Philosophy

In a candid discussion with Zane Lowe on Apple Music in September, Cyrus revealed that pre-wedding anxiety led her to worry about getting the 'ick' after marrying Morando. She noted that despite their long history, the prospect of marriage triggered moments of self-doubt about her feelings. Morando responded by explaining that dealing with such feelings is part of adult commitment, distinguishing grown-up relationships from childhood experiences.

Dynamic Of The Marriage And Past Relationships

Cyrus has previously been in a long-term on-again, off-again relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth, lasting about ten years, with a marriage duration of eight months before their separation in August 2019. In contrast, she describes her current union with Morando as a partnership where neither party holds total authority. She views marriage not as a restrictive institution but as a playground for growth, emphasizing mutual respect and the ability to soften one's demeanor within the relationship.