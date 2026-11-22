Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are finalizing preparations for their wedding in a private Palm Springs residence, featuring gourmet dining and a custom Jacquie Aiche ring, markiNg a return to the city where they previously planned to marry years ago.

Miley Cyrus and her fiancé Maxx Morando have officially exchanged vows in a private ceremony at a secluded estate in Palm Springs, California, this weekend. The couple chose the desert destination for their big day, surrounded only by their closest family and friends to ensure an intimate and secure environment for the milestone. Sources with direct knowledge confirmed that the exact location had previously remained under wraps, but the choice aligns with Cyrus's frequent visits to the area, including her appearance at the Palm Springs International Film Festival in January. The decision to marry in this arid landscape, known for its historic Hollywood connections, marks a definitive chapter in their rekindled romance.

The atmosphere at the private residence suggests a high level of exclusivity, with staff members observed making final arrangements in the days leading up to the event. Carriers were seen hauling large white floral arrangements into the estate and unloading numerous boxes from delivery trucks, signaling a well-orchestrated setup. This choice of a private home over a public venue reflects the couple's desire for a personal and secure environment, distancing themselves from the scrutiny of a large-scale public wedding. The focus remains on the couple and their inner circle, creating a serene backdrop for their nuptials.

Also read Miley Cyrus to Wed Maxx Morando This Weekend

Visual evidence from the site indicates that the reception area is being meticulously decorated to create a sophisticated and elegant theme. Photographs captured during the setup phase reveal tables draped in crisp white linens, complemented by dark wooden chairs and an abundance of white florals. These aesthetic choices point toward a refined celebration that blends luxury furnishings with the natural beauty of the desert surroundings. The attention to detail in the decor underscores the importance of the event for the couple, who have kept the specifics of their relationship largely under wraps in recent months.

The culinary program for the wedding events appears to be equally lavish, featuring a multi-course menu designed to impress the select guest list. Exclusive images of the rehearsal dinner table showed crimson-colored flowers, setting a vibrant tone for the festivities. The menu details obtained by reporters indicate a start with sophisticated appetizers, including a sherry cappuccino, potato pavé prepared in brown butter, and a pear and burrata mille-feuille garnished with candied pecans and a lavender vinaigrette. These starters highlight a focus on complex flavors and artistic presentation, catering to the discerning palates of the attendees.

Advertisement

The main course continues the theme of gourmet dining with filet mignon served alongside market-fresh vegetables, Pommes Anna, and mini lobster rolls. One source noted Maine lobster ravioli as part of the options, suggesting a variety of seafood and premium meat dishes available to the guests. The inclusion of such high-quality ingredients and elaborate preparations suggests that the couple has invested significant resources into ensuring a memorable gastronomic experience for their attendees. The careful selection of each dish demonstrates a desire to provide a seamless and luxurious dining experience that complements the overall ambiance of the Palm Springs estate.

A significant aspect of the engagement has been the custom-made ring chosen by Miley Cyrus, which was publicly debuted during the premiere of a major film project in December. The piece was designed by jewelry artisan Jacquie Aiche and features a cushion-cut stone set within a chunky fourteen-karat yellow gold band. This distinctive design drew considerable attention from fans and fashion observers alike, marking the first public confirmation of the engagement. The choice of a yellow gold setting with a bold band style reflects a modern yet timeless aesthetic that aligns with the couple's public personas and individual styles.

The path to this union has not been without its historical echoes, adding a layer of depth to the current celebration. Reports indicate that back in twenty thirteen, the couple had previously planned to hold their wedding in Palm Springs but decided to put those plans on hold. That earlier attempt to formalize their relationship did not come to fruition, leading to a subsequent separation and a decade-long journey for both individuals. The return to the same geographic region for their current nuptials suggests a renewed commitment and perhaps a desire to honor the past while moving forward together.

Family members have played a visible role in the recent public appearances surrounding the engagement, highlighting the supportive network surrounding the couple. During the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony earlier in the year, Miley Cyrus received her star and her mother was overheard expressing enthusiasm about bringing her husband to future events. This comment fueled speculation about the timeline of the wedding and the integration of personal life with public career milestones. The presence of family in both the planning stages and public outings underscores the close-knit nature of the support system for the couple as they prepared for this marriage.

Advertisement

Friends and collaborators within the entertainment industry are also involved in the preparations, with social media posts from associates providing glimpses into the rehearsal dinner and the festive mood leading up to the event. These informal disclosures offer a window into the celebratory atmosphere, reinforcing the idea that the wedding is not just a legal ceremony but a gathering of loved ones to honor the union. The combination of exclusive photo evidence, menu details, and personal anecdotes from friends and family paints a comprehensive picture of a carefully orchestrated event that balances privacy with the inevitable public interest surrounding two high-profile individuals.

The timing of the wedding, set for this weekend, marks a definitive closure on a story that has captivated media attention for over a decade. The successful execution of the ceremony in Palm Springs serves as a testament to the couple's resilience and their shared vision for their future. As the guests depart from the secluded estate, the focus shifts to the newlyweds and their next steps, free from the immediate pressure of the spotlight. The event stands as a polished and personal milestone in the life of Miley Cyrus, blending her public legacy with her private happiness in a setting that holds both personal and historical significance for her journey.