Page Six confirmed the couple’s engagement last December.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando served filet mignon and other delicacies at their wedding rehearsal dinner.on Friday evening, the famous couple’s menu also included a first course of sherry cappuccino, potato pavé in brown butter in addition to a pear and burrata mille-feuille with candied pecans and lavender vinaigrette.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s wedding menu has been revealed, as seen above in Lily-Rose Purcell’s Instagram upload. Finally, a luscious dessert plate of molten chocolate caramel lava cake, hazelnut crème brûlée, and raspberry sorbet was offered — and Lily-Rose, whose father is Tish’s husband, Dominic Purcell, shared a pic of the sweet dishes. The table setting featured tables covered in white linen and bunches of flowers in vases, small candle votives and what appeared to be flower-engraved china.

Also read Miley Cyrus to Wed Maxx Morando This Weekend

In photos exclusively obtained by Page Six, the couple seemingly wore coordinating all-black outfits with black jackets. Noah wore a flowing black silk jacquard dress, while Tish opted for jeans and an animal print jacket.

Page Six confirmed their engagement after Miley was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the “Avatar: Fire and Ash” premiere in December 2025, as seen here.confirmed the Grammy winner’s engagement to the fashion designer after she was snapped wearing a yellow-gold and diamond ring at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” last December. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! CBS via Getty Images Page Six confirmed their engagement after Miley was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the"Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiere in December 2025, as seen here.