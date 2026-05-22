Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando's Adorable Walk of Fame Moment

Miley Cyrus celebrated a major achievement when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday, with her mother Tish hinting at another milestone involving her engagement to Maxx Morando.

Miley Cyrus achieved a major milestone when she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Friday. Her mother Tish hinted at another significant achievement, possibly involving the singer's engagement to Maxx Morando .

Cyrus was supported by close friends and family, including her mother and older sister, during the glamorous ceremony. At one point, Tish called out 'We're gonna bring the husband,' referring to Morando. The couple took adorable pictures together, with Morando placing a gentle kiss on the star's cheek





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Miley Cyrus Hollywood Walk Of Fame Maxx Morando Tish Cyrus Brandi Cyrus Engagement Family

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