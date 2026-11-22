Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando share first official wedding photos from their November 21, 2026, ceremony in Palm Springs, California.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have officially unveiled the first images from their wedding ceremony, marking a public milestone for the couple following their private nuptials. The newlyweds shared the black-and-white portraits on Instagram on Sunday, November 22, 2026, captioning the post with M + M 11.21.26 and a white heart emoji. The announcement comes just one day after their intimate celebration took place in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Wedding Photography and Timeless Attire

The released images, captured by renowned photographer Jose Villa, showcase the couple in a classic monochrome aesthetic that emphasizes the elegance of their union. Miley Cyrus wore a long-sleeved silk Saint Laurent gown featuring a dramatic train, designed by Anthony Vaccarello. Maxx Morando complemented her in a traditional black tuxedo, accessorized with his signature dark sunglasses which added a distinct personal touch to the formal attire.

Also read Miley Cyrus Marries Maxx Morando in Palm Springs as Family Feud Ends

These portraits capture intimate moments of the couple embracing, with one image also featuring a sweet dog lying comfortably at their feet. The inclusion of the pet in the official shots highlights the personal and relaxed nature of the event. The visual style of the wedding photos reflects a timeless approach to modern celebrity weddings, focusing on emotional connection rather than extravagant displays.

Celebrity Guests and Family Presence

The wedding in Palm Springs attracted a high-profile lineup of family members and close friends. Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, attended alongside his partner, actress Elizabeth Hurley. Her mother, Tish Cyrus, was present with her husband, actor Dominic Purcell. Cyrus' younger sister, Noah Cyrus, also joined the gathering to celebrate the union of the two partners.

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Beyond the immediate family, the guest list included Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne, a longtime collaborator and friend of Cyrus. Coyne reportedly served as the officiant for the ceremony, underscoring the deep personal connections surrounding the couple. The presence of these notable figures indicates the strong support network surrounding Miley Cyrus as she begins this new chapter of her life.

Ceremony Location and Emotional Moments

The intimate event was held at a former residence of Frank Sinatra, a location chosen for its historical significance and private ambiance. Prior to the official photo release, images from the ceremony itself had surfaced online on Saturday night. These earlier pictures depicted an emotional Miley Cyrus wiping away tears as she and Maxx Morando stood before their loved ones to exchange vows.

The choice of venue added a layer of Hollywood history to the proceedings, fitting for a star of Cyrus' stature. The emotional weight of the moment was evident in the candid shots that circulated, showing the genuine affection between the couple. This setting provided a romantic backdrop for the declaration of their commitment, away from the prying eyes of the general public.

Public Reaction and Media Coverage

The release of the wedding photos via Instagram has triggered widespread media coverage and public interest. Fans and followers of both Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have responded to the announcement with congratulations. The choice to share the images through a personal social media channel allowed the couple to control the narrative and present their union on their own terms.

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The wedding marks a significant personal development for Miley Cyrus, who has maintained a relatively private life regarding her romantic relationships in recent years. The event also brings attention to Maxx Morando, who has gradually gained public visibility through his association with Cyrus. The couple's decision to keep the ceremony intimate while still sharing official photos reflects a modern approach to celebrity privacy and public engagement.

As the couple begins their married life, the wedding photos serve as the first official record of their union. The event in Palm Springs was characterized by elegance, intimacy, and the presence of close loved ones. The details shared so far highlight a celebration that was both personal and stylish, aligning with the tastes and values of the newlyweds.