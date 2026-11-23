Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando wore Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello at their wedding in Palm Springs on Saturday. Cyrus also wore Chopard jewelry.

Miley Cyrus had her own party in the U.S.A. over the weekend. The three-time Grammy winner married her partner of four years, Liily drummer Maxx Morando, during a ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, with both the bride and groom rockingHow Lamborghini Helped Roger Dubuis Push Watchmaking Into Overdrive Cyrus, 33, sported a long-sleeve white silk dress and matching silk pumps, while her new husband sported a grain-de-poudre tuxedo with a white poplin shirt, a silk tie, Lewis sneakers, and SL 970 sunglasses.

The looks were both designed by recently dethroned creative director Anthony Vaccarello. The Belgian designer took the reins of the French fashion house in 2016, succeeding the highly successful and highly polarizing. During his decade-long tenure, Vaccarello drove billions in sales, weaving in his signature sharp tailoring and bold, dramatic silhouettes without losing the classic YSL DNA. The “Flowers” singer’s backless gown exemplifies that balance.in early October, with Saint Laurent president and C.E.

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O. Cedric Charbit crediting him with taking the house on a remarkable trajectory to the forefront of desirability and image. Saint Laurent has not officially named a new leader, though Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali is widely considered the frontrunner.jewelry. She wore earrings from the Swiss maison’s haute joaillerie collection, crafted in 18-karat white gold and set with no less than 4.27 carats of diamonds.

She also sported a ring from Chopard’s L’Heure du Diamant collection, also in 18-karat white gold and adorned with just over six carats of diamonds.on Sunday, posting a series of black-and-white photos and a caption with “M+M” followed by a white heart and the ceremony date, November 21. Fashion designers Donatella Versace and Marc Jacobs were among the A-listers to congratulate the couple in the comments.

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The outdoor ceremony took place at Frank Sinatra’s former Palm Springs mansion, with The Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne officiating, as reported by. Guests were asked to adhere to an all-black dress code, according to reports. No doubt there were a few other Saint Laurent outfits in the mix. Rachel Cormack is a digital editor at Robb Report.

She cut her teeth writing for HuffPost, Concrete Playground, and several other online publications in Australia, before moving to New York at the…Yves Saint Laurent