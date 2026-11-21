Miley Cyrus and fianc Maxx Morando are engaged after a surprise proposal in Kyoto, Japan. The couple plans a low-key celebration, with Cyrus happy to skip a traditional wedding ceremony.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando are engaged after a surprise proposal in Kyoto, Japan. The couple plans a low-key celebration, with Cyrus happy to skip a traditional wedding ceremony.

Engagement Details in Kyoto

Miley Cyrus, age 33, and her fianc Maxx Morando, age 27, have confirmed their engagement. The news was verified by Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 2. Cyrus shared images of a dinner plate to her Instagram Stories on Friday, November 20. This post appeared to offer a glimpse of the pair's traditional pre-nuptial celebration.

Also read Miley Cyrus to Wed Maxx Morando This Weekend

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Miley is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place. She is not super into the idea of doing another wedding. Both Cyrus and Morando will definitely celebrate in their own way. The couple has kept their relationship private and healthy throughout their time together.

Surprise Proposal Location

Maxx Morando recalled that the proposal took place in Kyoto, Japan. He noted that neither he nor Miley had ever been to Japan before. Both had wanted to go for a really long time. Morando said they were in Kyoto for the trip. He mentioned that there were talks before they went about him popping the question. He was trying to keep it secret.

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Miley Cyrus was not trying to keep it a secret, if you know what he meant. Morando added that he had to be really sneaky about it. They went to Tokyo first for a couple of days. Then they traveled on to Kyoto. He thought she had a sense that it was coming. So he waited until the very last moment of the very last day. He wanted to throw her off the scent as much as he could.

How He Proposed

Attempting to keep his proposal plans under wraps, Morando merely asked Miley to go on a seemingly innocent walk around the hotel grounds. There was this little outer garden that you had to cross a plank to get over. There was a sign that said you couldn't cross. Morando told her that was crazy and suggested they go over there. She said no because it was blocked. Eventually, he persuaded her.

They walked in, and it was a little dead end. It was a beautiful Japanese forest-y situation. Miley was taking videos and was turned away. That is when he got on one knee and tapped her on the shoulder. Morando said he was not easy to surprise because he loves to control every situation. But he had completely surrendered in this case.

Future Wedding Plans

A source exclusively shares with Us Weekly that Miley never thought she would get married again. Maxx changed everything for her. They have a really healthy and private relationship. Miley is really happy right now and in such a good, calm place. She is not super into the idea of doing another wedding.

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Both Cyrus and Morando will definitely celebrate in their own way. The details of the celebration remain low-key. The couple confirmed their engagement status on Tuesday, December 2. The proposal location in Kyoto provided a unique backdrop for this significant life event. The story highlights the unique dynamic of their relationship and the surprise nature of the event.