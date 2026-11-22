The couple tied the knot in a poolside ceremony in Palm Springs surrounded by dramatic flowers after five years together.

—poolside in Palm Springs, with the ceremony officiated by the Flaming Lips’ Wayne Coyne. Congratulations to the very happy rock stars! , 28, tied the knot in front of an intimate crowd of family and friends, underneath a dramatic archway framed by white florals and candles.

Cyrus wore a draped long-sleeve white silk gown with a plunging back and long train, paired with pointed white pumps and a loose updo. Morando wore a simple black suit and corsage. In photos, Cyrus can be seen smiling brightly and wiping away tears as Morando shared his vows.

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Onlookers were dressed in all-black black-tie looks. Cyrus’s mother Tish Cyrus and her partner Dominic Purcell, father Billy Ray and his partner Elizabeth Hurley, and her sister Noah were all in attendance. It was reported that the couple held their rehearsal the previous day. The couple have been together for five years and were engaged in 2025.

Cyrus previously confirmed that they first met on a blind date.

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“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him,” she toldMorando proposed to the “Flowers” singer during a vacation in Japan to celebrate her 33rd birthday. “I am not easy to surprise,” she admitted onfollowing the news of her engagement. “I love to control every situation. I had completely surrendered.

I’m telling you, I was so, so, so surprised. ”is a cushion-cut stone on a thick, 14k yellow gold band by designer Jacquie Aiche, which the designer made bespoke for the couple: vintage-inspired, romantic, and elegant. NBCof their creative work together. She added, “He’s very similar to me.

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