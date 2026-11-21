Miley and Morando are reportedly set to walk down the aisle in Southern California this weekend.

The singer, 33, and her musician fiancé, 28, held hands and appeared to coordinate in all-black ensembles for the occasion, where they were joined by Cyrus’ famous family, according to photos exclusively obtained by Page Six.

Miley and Morando coordinated in all-black outfits for the event, which took place at an undisclosed location outside Los Angeles. A source told us that the gathering, which took place at an undisclosed location outside Los Angeles, was a fairly intimate affair, with only around 20 guests in attendance.

Also read Miley Cyrus to Wed Maxx Morando This Weekend

Meanwhile, Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus was photographed posing for photos before exiting the celebration in a black jacquard silk midi dress, which she paired with black boots. Miley and Morando were joined by Miley’s famous family, including her sister Noah Cyrus . Their mother, Tish Cyrus, for her part, kept things casual for the event, wearing a fur animal-print jacket paired with jeans.

In addition to sharing a snap of the table adorned with several vases of flowers, Lily-Rose also offered a glimpse at the dinner menu, which featured the initials “M + M” at the top of the page. Lily-Rose’s photos showed tables adorned with several vases of flowers, as well as a dinner menu featuring entrée options such as filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli.

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Miley and Morando treated guests to a three-course meal, with entrée options including filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli, followed by dessert selections such as chocolate caramel layer cake, vanilla crème brûlée and raspberry sorbet. At the time, Miley was posing for photos alongside her mother and sister, Brandi Cyrus, when Tish reportedly said, “We’re gonna bring the husband.

”Miley and Morando are reportedly set to tie the knot in Southern California this weekend. Morando popped the question last December, while Miley’s mother, Tish, seemingly hinted that the couple may have already wed.

After first sparking engagement rumors when they walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles premiere of “Avatar: Fire and Ash” last December, Page Six later confirmed that Morando had“I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered,” she added. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! Miley and Morando coordinated in all-black outfits for the event, which took place at an undisclosed location outside Los Angeles.

Miley and Morando were joined by Miley's famous family, including her sister Noah Cyrus . Lily-Rose's photos showed tables adorned with several vases of flowers, as well as a dinner menu featuring entrée options such as filet mignon and Maine lobster ravioli. Miley and Morando are reportedly set to tie the knot in Southern California this weekend.

Morando popped the question last December, while Miley's mother, Tish, seemingly hinted that the couple may have already wed.