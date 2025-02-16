Miles Teller Would Love to Star Alongside Wife Keleigh Sperry in a Movie

Actor Miles Teller revealed his wife Keleigh Sperry's dream of acting alongside him in a movie where she plays his on-screen wife. While a previous scene of Sperry was cut, Teller expressed his enthusiasm for a future project where they can collaborate.

Miles Teller admits his wife, Keleigh Sperry , has a persistent desire to act alongside him on the big screen, specifically in the role of his wife. 'She always wants to play my wife in a movie, so I would love for that to happen,' Teller shared exclusively with PEOPLE. While a scene featuring Sperry in a previous film was ultimately cut, Teller expressed his eagerness to collaborate with his wife on a project where she can embody that desired role.

'She actually shot a scene in a movie, and she wasn't my love interest, and then they cut it. No fault to hers, but I would love to do a movie together,' he revealed.The couple's shared passion for entertainment has led to them appearing together in various projects. They recently co-starred in a Bud Light Super Bowl ad, offering a glimpse into their playful home life. Although they haven't yet shared the screen in a film, Teller highlighted their ambitions for future collaborations, stating, 'I would love for that to happen.'The idea of Teller and Sperry portraying a married couple on screen holds undeniable appeal for fans eager to witness their real-life chemistry translate to the fictional world. Fans have also witnessed their supportive bond through Teller's public appearances, where he acknowledges Sperry's presence and impact on his life





