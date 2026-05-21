Miles Teller's Decision to Decline Extended Interviews and Comments on Negative Media Coverage

The actor, Miles Teller, revealed that he has held back from giving extended interviews due to concerns over misquotes and misrepresentations. He also addressed the rumors of his involvement in a Martin Scorsese project where he was to portray Jesus Christ. Teller expressed his disapproval of negative media coverage and emphasized the importance of being a good person.

The actor Miles Teller recently gave an interview where he talked about declining to give extended interviews, citing concerns over misquotes and misrepresentations. Regarding rumors of him playing Jesus Christ in a Martin Scorsese project, he confirmed that he will not be portraying the religious figure in the upcoming film.

Additionally, the actor expressed his disapproval of stories portraying him as a 'd***' or 'an a**hole,' stating that he is a 'good person.

' The negative coverage, he believed, was not representative of who he is. He emphasized that treating others well is what truly matters





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