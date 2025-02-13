Miles Teller Denies Jesus Role in Martin Scorsese's 'A Life of Jesus'

Actor Miles Teller has refuted rumors suggesting he was in talks to star as Jesus in Martin Scorsese's upcoming adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's novel, 'A Life of Jesus'. Despite widespread speculation, Teller confirmed he had no discussions with Scorsese's team and emphasized that any collaboration with the acclaimed director would be a 'yes' without hesitation.

Miles Teller has strongly denied rumors suggesting he was in talks to play Jesus in Martin Scorsese 's upcoming adaptation of Shūsaku Endō's novel, 'A Life of Jesus '. Teller, known for his roles in films like 'Whiplash' and 'Top Gun: Maverick', addressed the speculation head-on, stating, 'No-o-o-o-o.' He even confirmed calling his agent to ensure there were no missed opportunities from Scorsese's team.

While Teller acknowledged the significance of collaborating with the acclaimed director, emphasizing that 'any actor, if Martin Scorsese offers you something, you say 'Yes,' and I'll figure it out', he clarified that Scorsese's team had not contacted him. Scorsese's 'The Life of Jesus' was initially slated to begin filming in fall 2024 but has been pushed back due to the director's packed schedule and potential logistical challenges posed by filming in locations like Israel, Italy, and Egypt. Scorsese has also hinted at the possibility of adapting Marilynne Robinson's novel 'Home', describing it as 'an option but I'm still working on it'. He added, 'There's a very strong possibility of me doing a film version of Marilynne Robinson's 'Home', but that's a scheduling issue'. The director is aware of time constraints, acknowledging, 'Time is going. I'll be 82. Gotta go'. Scorsese's plans for the Jesus movie emerged in May 2023 following a meeting with Pope Francis. His immediate next project appears to be 'The Killers of the Flower Moon', a Western crime epic starring Leonard DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, set to release in October 2023





