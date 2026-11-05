Miles Teller Addresses Top Gun 3 Sequel Rumors on Jimmy Kimmel Show

Miles Teller discusses the status of Top Gun 3 during a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, addressing Tom Cruise's comments and playful suggestions for the franchise's future direction without confirming his own return.

Miles Teller recently appeared on the set of the Jimmy Kimmel Live television program to discuss the future of the Top Gun franchise. During the interview, the actor addressed rumors surrounding a third installment in the series. His comments provide insight into the ongoing production discussions at Paramount Pictures. However, he did not confirm his personal participation in the upcoming film.

Sequel Development Status Revealed

The Hollywood actor joined the late-night host to talk about the latest updates regarding the movie series. He was asked directly about Tom Cruise's previous public statements concerning a third film. The host reminded him that the star mentioned the project earlier in the year. Teller expressed playful surprise at the recollection of those remarks. He noted that he had not heard specific details about the current status of the production.

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Teller clarified that while he is aware of the excitement surrounding the property, he lacks concrete information. He mentioned that Tom Cruise indicated his next project would involve racing cars. This reference points toward a potential Days of Thunder sequel rather than the fighter pilot franchise. The actor suggested hoping that the star would return to flying planes for the next entry. No official timeline or casting announcements have been released by the studio for the sequel.

Host Suggests Skipping to Fourth Film

The conversation took an unexpected turn when the host proposed a creative alternative for the franchise. He suggested that filmmakers might consider bypassing the third movie entirely. The proposal involved moving the narrative directly to a fourth installment. The host asked if the actor had ever heard such an idea discussed in professional circles. He also inquired if the star would suggest this approach to the lead actor.

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The actor responded with enthusiasm to the unconventional suggestion. He stated that he would support the idea if it were pitched to the studio. He described the concept as a potentially lucrative strategy for the franchise. The host noted that the star had mentioned the third film in the spring. Since that time, no further official updates have been provided to the public. The actor did not provide a definitive answer regarding his own casting status.

Production Details and Future Outlook

Official sources confirm that the sequel is currently in active development. Paramount Pictures holds the rights and is managing the production progress. The studio has not released specific dates for filming or release. Industry observers continue to monitor the situation for any official announcements. The actor's appearance provided entertainment value rather than hard production news.

The discussion highlights the anticipation surrounding the return of the aerial action series. Fans remain eager to see how the story continues after the previous entries. The potential for a Days of Thunder sequel also adds complexity to the plans. The studio must balance multiple projects within the same universe. The actor's vague responses maintain mystery about the final creative direction.

The interview served as a platform for the actor to engage with fans and media. It allowed for a lighthearted exchange about popular film franchises. The lack of concrete details keeps speculation alive in the entertainment community. Viewers will likely await further official statements from the production team. The star's continued involvement remains a key factor for the project's success. The franchise continues to hold significant cultural and commercial relevance in modern cinema.