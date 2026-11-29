Miles Labs introduces a $99 smart plug that transforms older vehicles into connected cars. Analyze features, pricing, and how it compares to competitors Bouncie and Vyncs.

Miles Labs has launched the Miles Plug, a $99 smart device designed to transform standard automobiles into fully connected vehicles by accessing diagnostic data directly from the vehicle's onboard systems. This new hardware solution targets drivers who desire granular visibility into their vehicle's performance and health without relying on complex, professional-grade tools that are often difficult for average consumers to interpret. The device serves as a bridge between legacy automotive hardware and modern smartphone applications, providing a user-friendly interface for monitoring critical car metrics.

How The Miles Plug Connects To Your Vehicle

The Miles Plug functions as a compact dongle that inserts directly into the standard OBD-II port located beneath the dashboard of compatible vehicles, a port that has been standard on almost all passenger cars manufactured after the year 2008. Upon connection, the device leverages its internal GPS chip and embedded cellular connectivity to capture, process, and transmit vehicle data to the companion mobile application. This technology allows the system to report on vehicle health status, including specific warnings and error codes generated by the car's onboard sensors, while also recording real-time location data and driving behavior metrics.

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Furthermore, the integration of cellular capabilities means the gadget operates independently of a user's personal mobile phone data plan, ensuring that location tracking and data transmission remain consistent and reliable. The device is engineered to detect crashes automatically, triggering alerts to both emergency first responders and designated family contacts to ensure rapid assistance in critical situations. This level of connectivity effectively turns even older, non-smart cars into vehicles capable of reporting their status and location to cloud-based servers for remote monitoring and analysis.

Pricing Structure And Mandatory Subscription Model

Acquiring the hardware is only the initial step, as the Miles Plug requires a mandatory monthly membership subscription to activate its full suite of features, priced at fifteen dollars per month. Customers who commit to longer-term contracts can secure reduced rates by opting for two-year or three-year subscription plans paid in full upfront. Selecting the three-year option significantly lowers the effective monthly cost to approximately eight dollars and twenty-five cents, while also providing the Miles Plug hardware unit at no additional charge.

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This subscription fee includes the cost of the built-in cellular connection used for data transmission, which eliminates the need to tether the device to a smartphone via Bluetooth. Additionally, the membership encompasses roadside assistance services, adding practical value for drivers who frequently travel long distances or operate vehicles in remote areas. The company emphasizes that all collected data is encrypted during transmission and storage, and explicitly states that it does not sell user information to third parties, aiming to maintain high standards for privacy and security.

Market Competition From Bouncie And Vyncs

The landscape for OBD-II smart dongles is already populated by established competitors such as Bouncie and Vyncs, which offer largely similar feature sets but with distinct pricing and capability differences. The Bouncie dongle is priced slightly lower at ninety dollars for the device and requires a compulsory subscription of nine dollars and sixty-five cents per month. While it provides essential engine diagnostics, driving habit logging, and real-time location tracking, it does not include roadside assistance or automatic emergency service calls upon crash detection.

Bouncie also limits GPS location updates to intervals of five seconds, whereas it offers a specific anti-theft feature that alerts users if the device is physically removed from the OBD-II port. In contrast, Vyncs utilizes a different pricing model that charges one hundred dollars annually or one hundred twenty dollars for regular buyers, along with a forty-six dollar activation fee per plan. Although Vyncs includes its GPS tracker free within these subscription packages, it omits advanced features like roadside assistance and ignition-on notifications from its cheaper tiers.

Both competing products lack the capability to automatically contact emergency services in the event of a detected crash, a key safety differentiator for the Miles Plug. Furthermore, neither competitor offers the same level of bundled roadside assistance included with the Miles Labs subscription. Drivers must carefully evaluate which combination of hardware cost, monthly fees, and specific safety features best aligns with their individual needs, particularly noting that most of these devices remain incompatible with the majority of electric vehicles despite the presence of an OBD-II port.