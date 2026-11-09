Miles Caton Joins Denzel Washington Thriller At Amazon MGM/UA

'Sinners' breakout Miles Caton has come on for a role opposite Denzel Washington in the untitled new Christopher McQuarrie thriller at Amazon MGM/UA.

‘Yellowstone’s Cole Hauser Developing FBI Action Thriller ‘Pale Horse’ Alongside Constantin Film With Eye To StarMission: Impossible In the film, a former police detective serving a life sentence is diagnosed with terminal brain cancer.

Granted compassionate release with six months to live, he returns home to the estranged daughter he left behind and a grandson he never knew existed. He only wants to make amends and forget his dark past. But his dark past has not forgotten him….

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Producers include Scott Stuber and Nick Nesbitt for United Artists; Christopher and Heather McQuarrie for Invisible Ink; Joseph Restaino for Hungry Bull Productions; Reza Moheet and Norman Aladjem for Mainstay Entertainment; Katia Washington and Tommy Harper. Hungry Bull Productions’ Tony Stopperan, Mainstay Entertainment’s Tim Honigman and Joe Guest serve as executive producers.

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Caton is the musician and actor who played Sammie, the brilliant, young blues guitarist and sharecropper cousin to Michael B. Jordan’s twins Smoke and Stack, in Ryan Coogler’s Oscar-winning 2025 phenomenon. His performance garnered widespread recognition, including a win for Best Young Actor/Actress at the Critics Choice Awards, as well as over 30 award nominations, including the EE BAFTA Rising Star Award and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role at the Actor Awards.

A 21-year-old New York native, Caton is the son of gospel legend Timiney Figueroa. He’s been singing since the age of two and began his professional career singing backup for the Oscar and Grammy-winning artist H.E. R. In 2023, he released his debut single, “This Ain’t It,” marking the beginning of his career as a solo recording artist.

In 2026, he continues to build his career as a recording artist, most recently signing to Columbia Records and releasing his single “Lean On” with more music coming early next year.