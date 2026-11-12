Milei Breaks Down Crying During Farewell to Pope Leo XIV in Argentina

Argentina President Javier Milei wept openly as Pope Leo XIV departed Buenos Aires, signaling a shift from past tensions with the Catholic Church.

Argentina President Javier Milei was moved to tears during his emotional farewell to Pope Leo XIV, marking a significant moment in the Holy Father's historic visit to the country. The breakdown occurred as Pope Leo prepared to board the papal plane for departure, with Milei shedding heavy tears while reportedly asking the Holy Father to pray for him.

This profound display of emotion contrasts sharply with the President's long-standing public criticisms of the Catholic Church.

Pope Leo XIV Argentina Visit Impact

Also read Pope Leo XIV Draws 650,000 to Córdoba Mass Amid Argentina's Political Tensions

The visit by Pope Leo XIV to Argentina has been widely hailed as a major success, drawing a massive crowd of over 2.5 million people for his outdoor Mass in Buenos Aires this week. The sheer scale of public attendance demonstrates the deep cultural and religious significance of the Papacy within the nation. The event served as a unifying spectacle that brought together citizens from diverse backgrounds to witness the historic religious ceremony.

Milei Pope Francis Historical Conflict

The emotional farewell stands in stark contrast to the previous contentious relationship between Milei and the Catholic Church, particularly during the pontificate of Pope Francis. In 2020, the libertarian economist, lawmaker, and presidential front-runner issued harsh statements against the then-Pope. Milei accused Pope Francis of being an imbecile who defends social justice and a son of a bitch preaching communism. He further characterized the Pontiff as the representative of the evil one on Earth.

2020 Mass of Atonement Response

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The tensions from previous years were highlighted by a joint Mass of Atonement held in Buenos Aires on Tuesday. This service was organized to defend Pope Francis and respond directly to the inflammatory statements issued by Milei in 2020. The mass served as a formal religious counter-narrative to the political rhetoric that had previously strained relations between the government and the Church leadership in Argentina.

2024 Vatican Cordial Meeting Details

Despite the intense previous clashes, the relationship between Milei and the Catholic leadership showed signs of thawing when they met at the Vatican nearly a year later in 2024. The Holy See Press Office reported that the two engaged in cordial discussions at the Secretariat of State. During this meeting, appreciation was expressed for the good relations between the Holy See and the Argentine Republic, alongside a shared will to strengthen those bonds further.

Economic Crisis Peace Commitment Topics

The agenda during the 2024 Vatican meeting also addressed serious political and global issues. The parties discussed the new Government's programme to counter the economic crisis facing the nation. Attention then turned to various themes of an international character, especially ongoing conflicts and the commitment to peace among nations. These discussions underscored the intersection of domestic economic policy and international diplomatic relations in the context of Church-State interactions.

Symbolic Shift Catholic Relations Future

Milei remains outspokenly critical of the Church's political stance, yet his behavior during Pope Leo XIV's departure suggests a potential softening of his tone. The tears shed by the President during the farewell to Pope Leo XIV serve as a symbolic gesture that may indicate a new phase in Argentine ecclesiastical politics. Observers are watching to see if this emotional display translates into concrete policy changes or continued cooperation between the state and the Holy See.