Mile High United Way's annual Turkey Trot in Denver Washington Park drew nearly 12,000 runners to set a new record and raise over 770,000 for local community programs.

Nearly 12,000 registered runners filled Washington Park in Denver on Thanksgiving morning to participate in the 53rd annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot, shattering previous attendance records for the longstanding community event. Representatives from the nonprofit organization confirmed that the gathering of thousands of participants stretching across the grass and lining up at the metal corrals marked the largest turnout in the race's history.

New Attendance Record Signals Community Growth

Mile High United Way President and CEO Christine Benero stated that the organization anticipated breaking the attendance record this year due to the growing participation rates observed annually. The nonprofit expects this year's fundraising totals to exceed the $770,000 raised during the previous year's event, continuing a trajectory of increasing community support and engagement. Benero emphasized that the sheer volume of participants reflects the spirit of Colorado, noting that the event has grown every single year since its inception.

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The Turkey Trot serves as the largest annual fundraiser for Mile High United Way, generating critical revenue that flows directly into essential local services. Benero explained that all proceeds from the event are allocated to support the 211 Help Center and other programs operated by the organization. This funding mechanism allows the nonprofit to provide immediate assistance to residents who call 2-1-1, a number anyone in Colorado can dial to access help and hope from caring community members.

Inclusive Access Through Team Hoyt Denver

The event highlighted the inclusive nature of the Turkey Trot through the significant growth of Team Hoyt Denver, a local chapter of a national nonprofit dedicated to bringing the joy of running races to people with disabilities. Team Hoyt Denver President Stacey Hicks reported that the group brought 14 racers to the course this year, a substantial increase from just two runners who participated in the 2025 event. Hicks noted that the team is completing its 14th race of the year and plans to continue participating indefinitely as new members consistently join after each race.

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The team utilizes specialized racing chairs pushed by volunteer runners to ensure that individuals who cannot complete a race under their own power can still take part in the experience. Hicks invited anyone interested to join the team as a runner, racer, or volunteer, or simply to cheer from the sidelines, emphasizing that the group welcomes all levels of involvement. This approach allows people with disabilities to share the track with able-bodied runners, fostering a unified atmosphere that defines the spirit of the competition.

Families Find Support and Belonging

For families like the Hellmanns, participation in Team Hoyt Denver provides a sense of belonging that extends far beyond the physical act of running. Joshua and Laurie Hellmann, longtime runners from out of town, began testing running with their adult son Skylar a decade ago after noticing his constant movement and energy. Joshua recalled deciding to take their son for a run on a whim, and Skylar's positive reaction confirmed that they could continue this activity together regularly.

Now living in Denver for about a year, the Hellmann family found Team Hoyt to be a natural fit for their lifestyle and values. Joshua mentioned that they drive to Washington Park almost constantly to run together, with Skylar's smiles serving as clear indicators of his enjoyment. The family participated in their first race with Team Hoyt last year and returned for this year's Turkey Trot, cheering on their teammates with visible pride and enthusiasm.

Laurie Hellmann expressed deep gratitude for the community that Team Hoyt Denver offers to families navigating life with disabilities. She described life with these challenges as potentially isolating, making the instant family formed with other team members a significant blessing. The ability to share photos and videos of their runs online allows them to celebrate their achievements and connect with others who understand their journey, reinforcing the bonds formed on the course.

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Future Plans and Community Impact

Hicks reiterated that while running is the initial activity that brings the group together, the familial connections formed through shared experiences are what keep the team united. The organization plans to continue growing its membership and maintaining its presence at the Mile High United Way Turkey Trot every year. This consistent participation underscores the event's role as a pillar of community support and inclusion in the Denver area.

Benero highlighted that the Turkey Trot exemplifies a community uniting people of all ages and abilities, with athletes like those from Team Hoyt representing the core mission of the event. The presence of diverse groups, including families with matching hats and spectators holding handmade posters, demonstrates the widespread community investment in the race. Anyone interested in learning more about joining Team Hoyt Denver as a runner, racer, or volunteer can find additional information through the organization's website, ensuring that the door remains open for new participants to join this expanding network.