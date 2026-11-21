Mile High United Way transforms a downtown Denver space into the Joan Leprino Community Corner, providing vital food, tax, and utility assistance to families in need.

Denver's Mile High United Way has officially opened the Joan Leprino Community Corner, a new downtown facility designed to provide essential support services to local families. The nonprofit organization repurposed a former coffee shop location to create a centralized hub for food assistance, tax help, and other critical community resources. This strategic shift allows the agency to directly address the growing needs of residents facing economic hardship in the area.

From Coffee Shop to Community Resource Center

The physical space previously housed a coffee shop operated by the nonprofit Work Options, which also provided job skills training for women. During the pandemic, reduced foot traffic downtown prompted Work Options to leave the location and operate as a mobile coffee shop instead. Mile High United Way recognized the potential to transform the vacant area into a more robust resource for those in need.

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Katy Walton, chief of staff with Mile High United Way, explained the organization's motivation to adapt the building to serve the community better. The decision was driven by the desire to ensure families in their programs knew exactly where to find their next meal. This conversion represents a direct response to the changing landscape of downtown Denver and the persistent need for reliable social services.

The Community Corner is currently in the initial stages of enrollment for its food pantry. While it initially serves participants from the organization's internal programs, the ultimate goal is to open these resources to the broader Denver community. Early feedback indicates that the space is already having a positive impact on the families it serves, offering a sense of stability and access to vital goods.

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Stakeholder Perspectives and Program Impact

Walton noted that the organization registered many internal program families on a Monday, allowing them to visit the corner the following Tuesday for the first time. These participants were able to shop for groceries and experience the wraparound support that the organization strives to provide. The immediate availability of these services helps alleviate some of the stress associated with basic survival needs during difficult economic times.

Catalina Gonsales, director of the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters program and Community Engagement at Mile High United Way, described the organization as a big family. She highlighted that families express deep gratitude for the welcoming atmosphere at the new corner. Participants often ask if they can take more than one item or grab a little of everything, reflecting their anxiety about resource scarcity.

The staff's response is unequivocally supportive, telling families they can take as much as they need for their households. Gonsales shared an example of the organization delivering food to a family that could not drive, illustrating their commitment to going directly to where families are. This proactive approach ensures that transportation barriers do not prevent individuals from receiving necessary aid.

Funding Future Services and Holiday Relief

The operations of the Joan Leprino Community Corner and other initiatives are largely funded by the annual Mile High United Way Turkey Trot. This major fundraiser takes place on Thanksgiving Day at Washington Park and supports various programs, including 211 services, the Early Childhood Education Center, and home instruction programs. The event serves as a critical financial backbone for the organization's winter relief efforts.

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With grocery prices and other living costs at all-time highs, the need for utility and rent assistance has surged. Funds raised from the Turkey Trot help ensure that the organization can continue to support people with these essential expenses. Walton emphasized that the winter holiday season typically brings an increase in need, prompting the organization to prepare thoroughly for the upcoming months.

Attendees of this year's Turkey Trot can also help fill and purchase bags for the Community Corner, with proceeds directly buying food for the pantry. Last year, the event drew more than 11,000 participants and raised $770,000 for the organization's mission. Registration for this year's event is open, with the hope of replicating that success to sustain their community impact.