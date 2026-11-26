It's crystal ball time as the Broncos travel to take on a reeling Steelers team on a short week.

The Denver Broncos got out to an 8-2 start for the second straight year. That's an exceedingly difficult feat to achieve. It's especially impressive given the brutal schedule the Broncos faced in the first half of the season.

In what remains of the schedule, the Broncos have just two opponents that are currently above .500, and the first one comes this week.the next day and slammed head coach Mike McCarthy for sleeping in meetings, being forgetful, skipping offensive meetings, neglecting the defense, and more. The Steelers released Rodgers on Wednesday. And so Mason Rudolph will start for the Steelers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It's been a PR firestorm in the Steel City, and a massive distraction, so the Broncos will get the chance to exploit the situation.on Friday, too. Sean Payton is planning on it being a "weather game.