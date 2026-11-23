Expect a cloudy morning to kick off the work week before a sunny breezy Monday afternoon. But, storms loom for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Expect a cloudy morning to kick off the work week before a sunny breezy Monday afternoon. But, storms loom for the Thanksgiving holiday. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Bill Henley says to expect a mild, gray start to a breezy Monday.

Some clouds are expected early, but they should break up for a sunny afternoon before storms are set to move in before the end of the week. Temperatures are mild on Monday morning, running five to eight degrees warmer than Sunday at this time, with some pockets of fog to start. Clouds break for some sunshine during the day, and it’s a bit breezy with a high of 68° for Philadelphia, well above our normal high of 53°.

Also read Columbus Weather: A mild weekend before temperatures trend cooler

A cold front passes through later on Monday with a few clouds, but it clears out for Tuesday and cools things down. Tuesday starts chillier with a low of 41°, then brings a breezy afternoon under mostly sunny skies with a high of 50°. It turns colder Tuesday night, and by Wednesday morning we dip below freezing in Philadelphia with a low of 31°.

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Then, our attention turns to a potential coastal storm for Thanksgiving Day. The good news is the travel days ahead of Thanksgiving look fine, and the days after look good, too. It’s getting around on Thanksgiving Day itself that may be difficult at times with the gusty winds and potential for heavy rain.

That storm pulls away and leaves some lingering clouds Friday, but mild conditions stay with us right through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.