The weekend is almost here, and the forecast is serving up plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures across the Mobile area.

MOBILE, Ala. - The weekend is almost here, and the forecast is serving up plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures across the Mobile area.

Enjoy the warmer days while they last: Cooler air is expected to arrive next week, just in time for Thanksgiving. Friday, Nov. 20, will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 72 degrees and a northeast wind around 10 mph. An isolated shower is possible late in the afternoon or early evening, mainly east of Interstate 65. Friday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Also read MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Quiet and mild in Arizona today ahead of a windy storm up north

Sunshine takes over the weekend Saturday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 73 and an east wind of 5 to 10 mph. Saturday night looks mostly clear, with a low around 57. Sunday could be the pick of the weekend for warmth, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 76. A light south breeze will develop during the day.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Cooler air arrives next week Monday will be partly sunny, with a high near 73 and a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Monday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Tuesday’s high will be near 69 under partly sunny skies, followed by a low around 48 Tuesday night.

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The broader forecast discussion notes that a few showers and perhaps a storm are possible Tuesday ahead of an expected cold front. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler, with a high near 63 and a 40% chance of showers. Wednesday night’s low will dip to around 41. Thanksgiving outlook Thanksgiving will start chilly, around 40 degrees, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

As of now only isolated rain chances re in the forecast for the holiday. Along the coast, a high risk of rip currents continues through Saturday afternoon, with the risk expected to drop to low by Sunday.