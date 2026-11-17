The Milburn Report proposes replacing sickness benefits with a Youth Allowance and offering firms subsidies up to £7,000 to hire under-25s, reshaping UK welfare policy.

Former health secretary Alan Milburn has published an interim report titled the Milburn Report into Young People and Work, which outlines a comprehensive overhaul of the UK welfare system. Prime Minister Andy Burnham faces significant political pressure to implement these recommendations, which aim to transition young adults from passive benefit receipt to active employment through structural changes in subsidies, education metrics, and mental health support. The document signals a major shift in how the government interacts with under-25s, moving away from traditional sickness and disability allowances toward a new framework designed to incentivize work.

Youth Allowance Replaces Sickness Benefits

The most controversial element of the Milburn Report suggests that individuals under the age of 25 should no longer receive the main sickness and disability benefits currently available. Instead, the government plans to introduce a new Youth Allowance, which would replace the Personal Independence Payment and the health element of Universal Credit for this demographic. While former health secretary Alan Milburn stated he opposes crude cuts to welfare, the proposal is expected to trigger rebellion among some Labour MPs who view the withdrawal of existing support as detrimental to vulnerable young people.

Also read Alan Milburn Report Targets Youth Unemployment Crisis

Subsidies And National Insurance Adjustments

To encourage hiring, the report recommends that the National Insurance paid by firms for young staff be gradually lowered over a five-year period. The initiative would begin with employees working in shops and pubs aged 21 to 24, while the threshold for companies to start paying this tax would double from £5,000 to £10,000 for this age group. Furthermore, Alan Milburn believes the state should subsidize wages by paying businesses up to £7,000 for every under-25 they employ, arguing that this investment is cheaper than the long-term cost of providing benefits.

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Education And Mental Health Reforms

Schools will be measured on the number of pupils who secure jobs rather than solely on exam results, alongside new numeracy, writing, and speaking tests for 13-year-olds. The report also aims to increase the target for reception-age children to be ready for primary school from 75 per cent to 90 per cent. In the health sector, young people with mild ADHD, anxiety, or depression will receive immediate counseling or online support without needing a formal diagnosis first, and a maximum waiting time for Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services for under-18s will be enforced.

Guaranteed Opportunity And Legal Duties

Young people will be given an opportunity guarantee of a job, training, or employment support, placing a legal duty on the government to ensure they have a chance to work. The new Youth Opportunity Service will provide personalized plans by named advisers, and youngsters not in education or employment will lose their benefits if they reject this help. This approach shifts the focus from the right to claim benefits to the legal requirement for the state to facilitate entry into the workforce for those under 25.