The Milburn Report outlines major reforms to youth benefits, National Insurance, and education metrics to improve employment outcomes for under-25s.

A highly anticipated report is expected to place significant pressure on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to implement structural changes to the UK welfare system. The findings, presented by former health secretary Alan Milburn, propose a comprehensive overhaul of how young people access financial support and enter the workforce. The interim Milburn Report into Young People and Work outlines specific mechanisms designed to shift under-25s from passive benefit receipt to active employment and training.

Youth Allowance Replaces Main Benefits

The most contentious recommendation involves replacing current sickness and disability benefits for individuals under the age of 25 with a new Youth Allowance. This major shake-up of the welfare system means young people would no longer claim the Personal Independence Payment or the health element of Universal Credit. While Mr Milburn has publicly stated that he opposes crude cuts to benefits, the withdrawal of existing support structures is likely to trigger rebellions among Labour MPs on the Government backbenches.

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Reducing National Insurance For Employers

To encourage hiring, the report suggests a gradual reduction in the National Insurance contributions paid by firms for young staff over a five-year period. The initial phase of this policy would target employees aged 21 to 24 who work in the retail and hospitality sectors, specifically shops and pubs. Furthermore, the threshold at which companies begin paying this tax for this demographic would be doubled from £5,000 to £10,000 to lower the barrier for small businesses.

Legal Duty For Job Placement Support

The proposal introduces an opportunity guarantee that places a legal duty on the Government to ensure under-25s have a tangible chance of entering work. Young people who are not employed or in education would face the loss of benefits if they reject assistance from a new Youth Opportunity Service. This service would provide a personalised plan assigned to a named adviser, shifting the focus from a right to claim benefits to an obligation to engage with support.

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Education Metrics And Mental Health Reform

Schools would be measured on the employment outcomes of their pupils rather than solely on exam results, with new numeracy, writing, and speaking tests introduced for 13-year-olds. The target for reception-age children being ready for primary school would rise from 75 per cent to 90 per cent. Simultaneously, the NHS would provide immediate counselling or online support for mild ADHD, anxiety, and depression without requiring a formal diagnosis first for those under 18.

Wage Subsidies For Young Workers

The Government intends to subsidise wages by paying businesses up to £7,000 for every under-25 worker they employ. Mr Milburn argues that this financial incentive is cheaper for the state than providing long-term benefits. By making it more financially attractive for employers to hire young people, the report aims to drive down youth unemployment and integrate young workers into the economy more effectively.