Milania, Kaley Cuoco Expecting Second Daughter, Reality Star's Arrest

This news text covers the arrest of Milania, a reality star known for her antics and quotable moments, and the pregnancy of Kaley Cuoco, an actress known for her role in The Big Bang Theory. The text also mentions the blending of families with Teresa Giudice and her husband Louie Ruelas.

Milania , a reality star known for her antics and quotable moments, was taken into custody by Montville Township police after being involved in a domestic violence incident on May 14.

She was charged with simple assault and purposely/knowingly causing bodily injury. Milania has gained a following on TikTok, constantly posting videos with her Bravo-famous family. She has also opened up about blending families with her husband, Louie, after their wedding last year. Milania has adapted to her new family life with stepfather Louie, who she calls the best stepdad ever.

Kaley Cuoco is pregnant and expecting her second daughter with Tom Pelphrey





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Milania Arrest Domestic Violence Simple Assault Blending Families Teresa Giudice Louie Ruelas Kaley Cuoco Pregnancy Second Daughter

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