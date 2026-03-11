Autopsy: Milania Giudice's friend Victoria Zardoya had ketamine in system at death

Victoria Zardoya, 20, had ketamine, norketamine, alcohol and etomidate in her system when she died after a fall at Fort Dade ruins in Florida, an autopsy report reveals. Her death was ruled accidental from craniocerebral trauma.

Victoria Zardoya, the 20-year-old best friend of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Milania Giudice, had ketamine in her system at the time of her fatal fall in July, according to a newly released medical examiner's report.

The autopsy, obtained by The Daily Mail, also found norketamine, a metabolite produced when the body breaks down ketamine, in her blood. TMZ reported that Zardoya also had alcohol and etomidate in her system. Zardoya died on July 26, two days after suffering a catastrophic brain injury in a fall. She fell down multiple flights of stairs on July 24 while exploring the historic Fort Dade ruins on Egmont Key near Tampa Bay, Florida.

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The University of Tampa student was airlifted to a hospital but died from her injuries two days later. Her cause of death was listed as craniocerebral trauma, commonly known as traumatic brain injury. The report stated she suffered a massive skull fracture and bleeding on the brain. She also had minor injuries to her arms and legs.

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Ketamine And Alcohol Found In Blood

Her death was ruled an accident. Toxicology results showed that Zardoya's blood, collected on the day of her fall, tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, as well as alcohol. Ketamine is a powerful anesthetic approved by the FDA for use during surgery and has emerged as an experimental treatment for psychiatric conditions like depression and anxiety. Possessing, distributing, or using ketamine without a valid prescription is illegal.

It is unclear when Zardoya ingested the ketamine and alcohol. Zardoya grew up as a neighbor and close family friend to Milania Giudice, also 20, and her famous family. The Giudice family has been devastated by the loss. Milania recently got into an altercation with her mom, Teresa Giudice, and her oldest sister, Gia Giudice, while surrounded by cops at Tampa International Airport in September.

Teresa Giudice's attorney shared a statement at the request of Zardoya's family: On July 24, 2026, what began as a fun, innocent day on the water with both old and new friends ended in an unimaginable and unexpected way. A beautiful 20-year-old woman named Victoria Zardoya, who had flown down to Florida for the weekend to visit friends, sustained fatal injuries due to a devastating fall while we were exploring the historic ruins.

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Milania Giudice has struggled with her best friend's death. The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has been trying to process the loss while also dealing with the pressures that come with growing up in the public eye. Losing someone you love is incredibly painful, and grief does not have a timeline, the family's attorney said. Zardoya was remembered as a vibrant young woman who was a student at the University of Tampa.

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She had flown down to Florida for the weekend to visit friends when the tragic accident occurred. The Fort Dade ruins on Egmont Key are a popular historical site near Tampa Bay. The fall happened while she was exploring the ruins with friends. The newly released autopsy report provides harrowing details about the death of Milania Giudice's childhood friend.

The report confirms that Zardoya suffered a catastrophic brain injury in the fall and died two days later. The toxicology findings add further detail to the circumstances surrounding the accident. Authorities have not indicated whether the substances in her system contributed to the fall. If you or someone you care about is affected by any of the issues raised in this story, call SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).