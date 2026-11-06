Milania Giudice Honors Best Friend Victoria Zardoya, 20, After Fatal Fort DeSoto Accident

Milania Giudice shares emotional tribute to childhood friend Victoria Zardoya, who died at 20 after an accident. Zardoya donated organs to save eight lives.

Milania Giudice has publicly honored her childhood best friend, Victoria Zardoya, following the tragic and sudden death of the 20-year-old at the end of July. Giudice, also 20, shared emotional reflections on her friend's final days and the profound impact of Zardoya's decision to donate her organs.

The Tragic Accident At Fort DeSoto

Victoria Zardoya died on Tuesday, July 31, after suffering a fatal accidental fall while exploring the ruins of Fort DeSoto on Egmont Key. The island is located off the coast of Tampa Bay, Florida, and is a historic site from the Spanish-American War era. According to the Sarasota, Florida, medical examiner's office, Zardoya's cause of death was listed as craniocerebral trauma, which included severe skull fractures.

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The manner of death was officially recorded as an accident involving a fall from height and self-injury. Toxicology reports revealed that Zardoya had ketamine and norketamine in her system at the time of the incident. The results also indicated the presence of alcohol and etomidate, a medication commonly used for sedation during medical procedures.

Milania Giudice And Teresa Giudice Support Family

Milania Giudice remained by Victoria Zardoya's side in the hospital for several days until her organs were retrieved for donation. The process of organ retrieval often requires the donor to remain in the hospital bed for days or even over a week before the medical team can proceed. Giudice emphasized the emotional weight of this period, stating that it is a immense burden for anyone to handle, particularly a young adult navigating such a devastating loss.

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Teresa Giudice, Milania's mother, traveled to Tampa to provide support for Milania and the Zardoya family during this difficult time. Teresa highlighted the complexity of grief, noting that it affects everyone differently and that parents cannot truly prepare for watching their child process such a heavy loss. Her presence was focused on ensuring Milania was surrounded by love, family, and the necessary care during her vulnerability.

Victoria Zardoya Saved Eight Lives Through Donation

Following her death, Victoria Zardoya donated her lungs, heart, liver, and both kidneys, a total effort that is expected to save eight people's lives. Her status as an organ donor was confirmed by the postmortem examination conducted by the Sarasota medical examiner's office. The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke defines craniocerebral trauma as damage to the brain caused by an external force, which can result from falls or blows to the head.

Milania Giudice Opens Up About Mental Health

Alongside her tribute to Victoria, Milania Giudice has been open about her own mental health journey. She recently entered a treatment center to address diagnoses of bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, PTSD, and ADHD. Giudice stated she is not ashamed of these conditions and is actively working on herself while receiving professional care.

In a video posted from the treatment center, Milania reflected on the challenges of her recent summer, describing it as hitting her like a bus. She emphasized the importance of empathy and sacrifice, traits she believes are essential for true friendship. Her mother, Teresa, released a statement in September affirming that the health and safety of her children are her highest priority during these difficult months.