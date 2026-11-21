Italian historic jewelry brand Villa Milano released a book marking its 150th anniversary, with images of its best pieces, comments from key customers.

The duo decided to dig deep into the brand’s archives, collect images, sketches and ephemera to retrace their family history, which is punctuated by innovation, creativity and plenty of resourcefulness — traits that enabled the brand to attract a niche of tastemakers inIn welcoming WWD in her cozy studio located on the first level of the Villa Milano store here, creative director Alice Villa showed some of the designs that marked pivotal moments in the brand’s journey, from the founder’s avant-guard silver cubical object “Modular Sculpture” that earned the Gold Medal at the 1889 Paris Exposition Universelle expo to the ‘50s miniature replica of Milan’s Teatro alla Scala theater in gold and diamonds that was created to acknowledge distinguished personalities in music, opera and dance.that further displayed her predecessors’ inventiveness, including the Iron Crown bracelet commissioned in 1922 for the marriage of Princess Yolanda of Savoy and Count Giorgio Carlo Calvi of Bergolo.

Inspired by the Iron Crown preserved in the Monza Cathedral and associated over the centuries to the coronations of the likes of Charles V and Napoleon Bonaparte, the piece features precious stones and pearls set on a base of Villa Mesh, a flexible design invented by the founder’s son Giuseppe.

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“Today we’re used to assuming that we can get anything, order the desired stone even if it’s on the other side of the world, but back then people relied heavily on the stones they already had,” said Villa about the gems featured on the bracelet. “Now there is far less reuse of materials compared to the past, when you really had to get creative with what you had.

”The flashiest — and most charming — evidence of such an approach is the Spray necklace, conceived in the early ‘60s when Villa’s grandfather Adelio noticed a collection of pear-shaped and marquise-cut diamonds. All different in size and proportion, they had been left without matching pairs, so couldn’t be used for earrings.

Rather than correcting their irregularity, he spotlighted them in a unique composition based on a near-invisible structure in platinum and iridium that holds the gemstones in free-flowing balance and, adapting to the movements of the body, enables the diamonds to further catch the light. While the original piece remained in the family collection for years, two other versions were created in the 2000s using tanzanites and sapphires, with the latter on display at the Museo del GioielloPioneering marketing ideas are also part of Villa’s history.

Cue the 1931 Wheel of Fortune patented bracelet, a rigid silver band engraved and enameled with zodiacal and esoteric symbols and enriched with a small movable die. The point at which the die rested determined a combination to be interpreted through an illustrated booklet that accompanied the jewelry piece, filled with rhymed mottos and playful predictions.

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“We didn’t even know it existed, we came across it when finding out the documents for the trademark,” said Villa about the piece. In addition to engaging the customer and offering an interactive experience, the piece was promoted with a catchy song, a precursor to the modern advertising jingles and sold with a voucher redeemable toward a future purchase.

Taking the reins from the fourth generation represented by Filippo and Marco Villa, now Alice is aiming to keep building on this legacy by continuing to experiment with proportions, materials and colors in her collections, which are hand-crafted in a small atelier adjacent to the brand’s store.

“I often draw inspiration directly from the color or cut of the stone I hold in my hands,” said Villa. “I love experiencing the emotion that each stone evokes — no two are ever alike and this is what makes every new creation one of a kind, its beauty enriched by the imperfections that define its singularity.

For this reason, I have to remain close to my goldsmiths, to sustain the creative momentum and translate it into each unique, tangible piece. ”For Villa, keeping the atelier in town also means “safeguarding skills built over generations and creating the conditions for them to be passed on.

” “I believe this is one of our responsibilities today: to offer young people the opportunity to learn a craft and to help keep alive an artisanal heritage that belongs to the cultural identity of the city,” she said. Images of her creations — ranging from precious pendant earrings to fun cuff links — flank the archival ones throughout the pages of the tome, which retails at 90 euros exclusively at the store and also includes comments from loyal customers of the brand.

“I look back with joy and deep affection on every Villa jewel I have chosen over the years: each one has become part of my life, accompanying me through important moments and milestones,” writes. “I remember the choices I made with my mother, and the patient, expert advice of Filippo and Marco in Via Manzoni. With Alice, the story continues with freshness and a new sensibility, without losing its connection to everything Villa Milano has always been.

As such, my small collection can continue to grow and be part of my children’s lives as well. ” Part of the Loro Piana brand’s founding family, Lucia Loro Piana also has had a longtime connection with the jeweler.

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“I met Filippo and Marco when was very young and, when arrived in Milan, through them I discovered a world of beauty, taste and elegance. I also remember their parents with great affection: was a true Milanese gentleman, special and full of humor, who created my engagement ring and the diamond earrings my mother gave me for my wedding, which I still wear today,” she states in the book.

“A beautiful piece that was already highly iconic even then,” writes Giacinti. “Then came a sapphire pavé ring, which became almost an obsession. I bought it to celebrate my first professional milestone, and it has remained my favorite ring ever since. I still remember how proud Marco was of that choice.

”He praised it for balancing tradition with being contemporary, without ever losing its identity, which is embedded in its familiar approach.

“Stepping into Villa has never meant simply entering a jewelry boutique: there is a personal relationship built on trust, dialogue and exchange. Often, it is from this very conversation that a jewel takes shape,” Pozzoli contends. Case in point: the brand’s signature cuff links that offer a white canvas for customization.

Introduced in the late ‘80s, the category — which was unexplored at the time — has become instrumental for the brand to showcase its technical complexity, irony and character, setting it apart from competitors. Hard stones, micro-mosaics, enamels, sculpture and unusual materials turn the accessory into precious miniature narrative worlds across disparate themes, spanning from animals to symbols of sports and artistic fields, increasingly drawing female customers to the segment as well.

So much so that the category has a dedicated window at the Villa store, which is nestled in the Brera arty district. Moving from the historic unit in Via Manzoni to the pebbled pedestrian street was among Alice Villa’s key decisions as she took the company’s helm in 2018, after graduating in economics at the Bocconi University and setting aside her career at consulting firm KPMG.

At the time of the store’s relocation in 2021, Villa said she wanted to distance the brand from fashion shopping in favor of a space more attuned to its niche positioning and Milanese DNA.

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