Milana Vayntrub joins Catherine Zeta-Jones, Austin Butler, and Darren Criss in Tate Taylor's new psychological thriller Cupid, currently filming in Natchez, Mississippi.

Actress Milana Vayntrub has officially joined the cast of the upcoming psychological thriller titled Cupid. She shares the screen alongside established stars Austin Butler, Zoe Saldaña, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Darren Criss in this intense new project. The production is being directed by Tate Taylor, who is widely recognized for his work on the films The Help and The Girl on the Train. The screenplay is penned by the Van Dyke Brothers, a duo known for their work on the film Don't Worry Darling.

Casting Details and Character Roles

Catherine Zeta-Jones takes on the pivotal role of a marriage counselor who serves as the central figure in the narrative. Austin Butler and Zoe Saldaña are cast as the couple whose relationship is deteriorating and who seek her help. Milana Vayntrub, along with Judy Greer and Travis Fimmel, has been cast in roles that have not yet been publicly revealed. The official synopsis describes a couple attempting to repair their marriage over one weekend at the home of their counselor, whose methods quickly become cruel and dangerous.

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Production Status and Location

Principal photography for the movie is currently underway in Natchez, Mississippi. The project is being produced by Wyolah Films, adding to the list of credits for the production company. The film is described as a psychological thriller, which suggests a tense and suspenseful atmosphere throughout the storyline. While the movie is in active development, no official release date has been announced for the audience yet.

Producer Team and Industry Context

The film features a strong production team led by Chris Widener, Ryan Donnell Smith, and John Norris as producers. Jaan Bains and Zack Sherman are serving as executive producers, while Kc Brandenstein is attached as a co-producer. This project adds another layer to the careers of its cast members, including Milana Vayntrub, who has previously appeared in films such as Going Dutch, Monster, and Die Hart. She is also known for her voice work as Squirrel Girl in the video game Marvel Rivals and the Marvel Rising miniseries.

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Future Outlook and Market Position

The addition of high-profile talent like Catherine Zeta-Jones and the direction of Tate Taylor positions the film for significant industry attention. The Van Dyke Brothers' involvement brings a specific stylistic tone associated with their previous work. As the production moves forward in Mississippi, the industry will be watching for further casting announcements or plot details. The film currently stands as a notable entry in the psychological thriller genre for the coming year.

Cast History and Previous Works

Milana Vayntrub brings a diverse range of experience to the role, including her voice acting credits in various Marvel projects. Her previous film roles include appearances in Going Dutch and Out of Office, showcasing her versatility as an actress. The ensemble cast, including Darren Criss and Judy Greer, represents a mix of television and film veterans. This combination of actors is expected to deliver a compelling performance in the tense environment depicted in the synopsis.