A restoration of a famous bull mosaic in Milan has been criticized by locals who claim it has been 'castrated', with the bull's testicles missing after a recent refurbishment.

A controversial restoration of a famous bull mosaic in Milan has sparked outrage among locals who claim it has been 'castrated'. The 19th-century mosaic, located in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II shopping arcade, required repair after years of tourists spinning on the bull's 'lucky spot', causing damage to the pink tiles that make up its testicles.

According to local legend, visitors who grind their heel into the bull's groin and spin three times clockwise are guaranteed good fortune and a future return to the Italian city. However, the recent refurbishment has left many displeased, with critics pointing out that the bull's testicles are missing. Artist Gianluca Galli replaced the damaged pieces of stone by hand, but the new look has been met with criticism, with some suggesting the bull now resembles a castrated ox.

The reconstruction reportedly cost £26,000 (€30,000), leading some to accuse Milan's city council of censorship and wasting public money. City officials have pledged to continue taking care of the Galleria, which remains a 'living heritage' shaped by the millions of people who visit it each year





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