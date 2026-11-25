Mila Kunis shares candid stories about her relationship with Ashton Kutcher, including early flirtation and quirky gift exchanges that highlight their strong bond.

Mila Kunis opened up about the unconventional origins of her romance with Ashton Kutcher during a Wednesday, November 25 interview on the show Dating History: Mila Kunis, Demi Moore and More. The actress, who is currently 43 years old, discussed how her relationship with the actor evolved from a chance encounter into a lasting partnership, shedding light on the personal dynamics that have kept their marriage strong over the years.

Candid Confessions on Past Encounters

Kunis revealed that she and her husband have both been physically intimate with the same two women, a fact she described as both absurd and amusing. She specifically highlighted her close friendship with Natasha Lyonne, noting that the shared history creates a unique comfort level between the three of them. The actress explained that while the situation can feel strange, the mutual trust allows them to laugh at the insanity of it all.

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She recalled a specific moment of awkwardness where she and Lyonne realized they were behaving like idiots during an encounter with Kutcher. Despite the awkwardness, Kunis emphasized that the three remain close friends, highlighting the open and honest communication that defines their social circle. This transparency extends to their marriage, where past experiences are discussed without jealousy, creating a foundation of trust.

From Golden Globes to Housewarmings

The romantic spark between Kunis and Kutcher reignited after a run-in at the Golden Globes, where Kunis initially thought the actor looked handsome. She admitted to watching him smoke and making a playful comment about wanting him to breathe the smoke on her, a moment that led to him getting progressively closer to her throughout the evening. This flirtatious exchange marked a turning point in their rekindled friendship.

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Following this encounter, the two stayed in touch, with Kutcher eventually inviting Kunis to a housewarming party. This invitation served as a catalyst for further interaction, allowing them to reconnect on a personal level. The relationship quickly progressed from casual friendship to a committed partnership, demonstrating how a simple social invitation can lead to significant life changes.

Milestones in Their Relationship Timeline

The couple's journey to marriage began in February 2014 when they got engaged. Their union was formalized in July 2015, and they have since expanded their family with two children. They welcomed their daughter, Wyatt, in October of the year they got engaged, and their son, Dimitri, was born in November 2016.

Throughout these years, the couple has maintained a strong bond despite the public scrutiny that often accompanies fame. An insider recently revealed that their relationship remains pretty solid, even as both stars return to the screen with new and buzzy projects. This stability is attributed to their ability to keep their love story private and focus on their family life away from the spotlight.

Quirky Anniversary Gifts Reveal Bond

Kunis shared charming details about the gifts they exchange for their anniversaries, showcasing their playful dynamic. For one special occasion, she created a custom Tin Man from The Wizard of Oz using sardine cans, pea cans, and items representing the Chicago Bears. This handmade gift reflected her appreciation for his interests and her creative approach to expressing affection.

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In return, Kutcher gifted her a custom-made giant tin sardine box, capitalizing on her known love for sardines. Kunis expressed her delight at the gesture, noting that he loves that she loves sardines, which made the gift particularly meaningful. These exchanges highlight the attention to detail and shared humor that continue to strengthen their marriage.

Public Perception Versus Private Reality

While their relationship has remained steady behind closed doors, public events have occasionally thrown them into the spotlight. A notable incident involved a sister of a Miley Cyrus wedding guest reacting to a dress code mishap, which drew media attention away from the couple. However, such external distractions have not affected the core strength of their partnership.

The couple's decision to keep their personal lives out of the media has allowed them to navigate the challenges of fame together. By prioritizing their privacy and focusing on their shared values and interests, they have built a resilient relationship that continues to thrive. Their story serves as a testament to the importance of honesty, humor, and mutual respect in maintaining a long-term partnership.