Mila Kunis shares how a failed setup by Ashton Kutcher led to their reunion. The actress explains the moment smoking triggered their relationship on That 70s Show.

Mila Kunis recently provided fans with a candid and surprising revelation about the true origins of her romantic relationship with husband Ashton Kutcher during an interview on Live with Kelly and Mark. The actress disclosed that the couple did not initially reunite as a potential pair but rather through a misguided attempt by Kutcher to play matchmaker for her. This detailed confession offers a completely new perspective on the high-profile Hollywood romance, showing how a simple social error led to one of entertainment's most enduring partnerships.

Kunis explained that the chain of events began years after the conclusion of their popular eight-season sitcom That '70s Show. The series, which ran from 1998 to 2006, featured the two actors as an on-and-off screen couple. Despite their frequent interactions on television, no romantic relationship developed during the production years. Kutcher was five years older than Kunis at the time, and she was only 14 years old when filming commenced, keeping their dynamic strictly professional and platonic throughout the entire run.

Also read Mila Kunis names the actresses she and husband Ashton Kutcher have ‘both made out with’

Several years after the show ended in 2006, Kunis crossed paths with Kutcher again in a casual setting. The actor invited her to a housewarming party for his new home, but she was unaware of his deeper motive for the invitation. Kunis attended the event accompanied by a girlfriend, completely oblivious that Kutcher had actually invited him to introduce her to his best friend. The plan was intended to facilitate a new romantic connection between Kunis and the friend, but the setup was about to fail spectacularly due to a scheduling error.

However, the setup experienced a significant delay when the intended friend arrived late to the gathering. This timing error allowed Kunis and Kutcher to reconnect directly without the presence of the third party. The two found themselves in a position to spend time together alone, creating the necessary space for their previous professional chemistry to evolve into something personal and intimate. This serendipitous delay completely altered the trajectory of their lives, turning a failed blind date into a meaningful reunion.

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The turning point in their reunion involved a shared habit that had recently changed in Kunis's life. She disclosed that she had just quit smoking at the time of the party, making her particularly susceptible to the allure of the habit. She explicitly recalled watching Kutcher smoke a cigarette and thinking to herself that the act looked appealing in that specific moment. The temptation was immediate and powerful, sparking a new kind of interest between the two former co-stars who had known each other for over a decade.

Kutcher confirmed these details and expanded on the story on The Howard Stern Show in June 2017. He explained that he noticed her interest and used the opportunity to get closer physically throughout the evening. As he smoked cigarettes, he gradually moved closer to her until there was no physical space left between them. He noted that she wanted him to exhale cigarette smoke so she could breathe it in, a request he agreed to as an excuse for sustained closeness.

The physical closeness during the party culminated in their first real-life kiss, marking a definitive shift in their dynamic. Kutcher admitted that it became obvious to both parties that romantic feelings were developing during that evening. Following this pivotal interaction, the couple began dating shortly thereafter. At the time, both individuals were single and had recently ended previous high-profile relationships, with Kutcher linked to Demi Moore and Kunis connected to Macaulay Culkin.

Their shared single status and renewed interest paved the way for a serious and lasting commitment. The romance eventually led to marriage on July 4, 2015, solidifying their transition from fictional on-screen couple to real-life partners. The couple has since built a loving family together and shares two children who are now growing up in the spotlight. Their journey from a failed setup to a lifelong partnership remains a favorite story among fans and the public alike.

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The family has continued to thrive in the years since their wedding. Their daughter, Wyatt, is currently 12 years old and often appears with her famous parents at various events. Their son, Dimitri, is set to turn 10 on November 30, celebrating another year of family life. The couple frequently shares glimpses of their home life, providing a balanced view of parenting in Hollywood.

This story offers a glimpse into the organic development of their partnership, contrasting sharply with their fictional history from the late 1990s. The revelation highlights how a simple social gathering and a delayed friend can alter the trajectory of two major Hollywood careers. It serves as a testament to the unpredictability of life and love, proving that sometimes the best things happen when plans go awry. The honesty Kunis displayed in discussing these details has resonated deeply with audiences seeking authentic celebrity stories.