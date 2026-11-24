Ashton Kutcher's stake in Anthropic grows following its IPO, boosting his net worth to $500 million. Mila Kunis maintains a low profile during a casual Los Angeles lunch outing.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have drawn public attention following significant financial developments for the Hollywood couple. The 43-year-old actress was spotted enjoying a casual lunch in Los Angeles on Monday at San Vincente Bungalows. Her appearance coincided with news that her husband is on track to become a billionaire. Kutcher, 48, recently saw his investments in the AI company Anthropic surge in value. The company completed a massive $2 trillion initial public offering last week.

Kunis Casual Outfit Los Angeles Date

Kunis dressed simply for her solo outing, choosing a black sweater and black track pants with cream stripes. She completed the low-key ensemble with plain white sneakers and wore no makeup. The Ukraine-born star shared this relaxed moment while her husband navigates his transition into high-level tech investment. The couple has been married since 2015 and parents to Wyatt, who is 12, and Dimitri, who turns 10 on November 30.

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Kutcher Tech Investments Anthropic Stake

Kutcher owns a 0.5 percent stake in Anthropic, the firm behind the AI assistant Claude. His venture capital firm, Sound Ventures, previously invested $435 million into the company. Newsweek reported that Anthropic is now valued at $7 billion. This financial growth has propelled Kutcher's net worth to approximately $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. He has quietly become one of the most successful tech investors in Hollywood.

Previous Bitcoin Uber Investment Disagreements

Early in their relationship, Kunis was not enthusiastic about some of Kutcher's financial decisions. She revealed in a 2021 interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she initially dismissed his plans. Kutcher described Uber as a cab company where anyone could drive, a concept Kunis called her husband's worst idea ever. She also expressed strong doubts about his 2013 plan to invest in Bitcoin. Despite her initial skepticism, these tech bets have significantly increased the couple's wealth.

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Recent Public Appearances and Masterson Controversy

The couple made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2026 Golden Globes in January. It marked their first awards show outing in four years. This visibility comes after a period of public scrutiny regarding their support for former That 70s Show co-star Danny Masterson. In September 2023, both Kutcher and Kunis faced backlash for writing character letters for Masterson during his trial. Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life after a jury found him guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s. The couple later issued a video apology acknowledging the pain caused to victims.

Acting Projects and Future Outlook

Kutcher's personal financial success mirrors his recent acting roles. Earlier this year, he starred as a tech billionaire in the FX series The Beauty. The show, adapted from a comic book series, debuted in January with an 11-episode run. The cast also included Bella Hadid and Amelia Hamlin. With Anthropic now public, Kutcher's role in the tech industry continues to evolve. Kunis continues her acting career while maintaining her family life in Los Angeles.